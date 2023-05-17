Chrishell Stause is opening up about her "secret" wedding to G Flip, and why they waited to announce the news that they'd tied the knot.

"It was nice to kind of keep things private and to ourselves so that we could really enjoy it," Stause told ET's Brice Sander during a recent sit-down chat. "Then, once we felt ready to share, now, it's exciting because we get to kind of live in it all over again. So it's nice."

Stause's rep confirmed the happy news to ET on May 10, following an Instagram post by the Selling Sunset star which celebrated the release of G Flip's new single, "Be Your Man." The post included a reel chronicling their year-long relationship. From meeting and starring in music videos together to traveling the world, raising dogs and even getting married!

Stause wouldn't directly confirm when the actual Las Vegas wedding went down, instead simply stating it happened "a little bit ago," and she explained they are just "still keeping some things [private]."

"It just really meant a lot for us. And it was... the best day of all time," Stause shared, adding that the privacy around the wedding is largely based on shutting down outside noise and unwanted, unsolicited feedback. "I just feel like, some of those things you don't want to hear people's opinions on. It was perfect. It was amazing."

"It was very untraditional," Stause said of their Vegas nuptials. "Elvis was there! So it was great."

The surprise wedding announcement came at the end of the video Stause posted last week, and saw the realtor and the Australian-born musician saying "I do" in what looked like a private ceremony. While G Flip was dressed in a suit, Stause was in a white gown, holding up a bouquet in celebration of the sweet moment.

While the pair want to keep their special moments as much to themselves as possible, it was the forthcoming sixth season of Selling Sunset that motivated Stause to share the wedding with the world.

"Going into season six, it's one of those things where you don't get to see a lot of us in some of the stuff that we shot," she explained. "So I think that it did feel like the right time for us so that you could watch [the show] through the right lens of, 'This isn't a fling, this is something really meaningful.'"

"I really wanted to validate our love and really feel like we let people know that this is, you know, this isn't something silly, [or that] we're just having fun," Stause shared. "We have big plans for each other. And I think that that's something that, in the scope of the world today, it's something that I was happy to share, and it's something that I really am proud about."

Stause admitted that she was actually surprised they managed to keep the ceremony a secret, and despite their best efforts, "We squeaked by. There was some chatter online."

Additionally, Stause said that their wedding will not be seen in the forthcoming season six, or likely on the show at all, so they can "keep some stuff to ourselves."

This is the second wedding for Stause -- who was previously married to This Is Us star Justin Hartley from 2017 to when they filed for divorce in 2019. She sparked her romance with G Flip last year and they confirmed they were dating in early May 2022.

Looking back at her romance with G Flip, Stause reflected on what the experience has taught her about herself and her own personal path.

"In life, you go through this journey of figuring out who you are. And for some people, they figure it out a lot sooner than others. I definitely took a little longer," she explained. "I feel like now, I'm really confident and [I'm] able to be proud about the things I stand behind, whether that receives backlash or not."

"I just feel really strong and confident and I have a conviction of, you know, everyone should love who they want to love," she continued. "I'm just kind of coming into new era!"

And with that new era comes a new season of her hit reality series, which Stause said feels like "it's one of our strongest seasons."

"If I watch it as a viewer, I know it is something that they are going to absolutely love," she said. "Most of the time, when it feels the hardest [to shoot], it means it made for the best television. So you guys are going to love it."

Stause said the new season -- which features new cast members and key figures joining the office at The Oppenheim Group -- "Really just kind of puts us all in a pot, and it just turns the heat up. And yeah, things are going to explode."

Selling Sunset season 6 premieres May 19 on Netflix.

