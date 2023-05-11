Chrishell Stause and G Flip have so much support!

On Wednesday, the Selling Sunset star and the rapper announced their marriage. Stause shared the news with a sweet post on Instagram filled with pictures, including a photo from a wedding ceremony where Stause sports a white dress and Flip wears a suit as they kiss in front of an altar.

"Love doesn’t always go as planned…Sometimes it’s immeasurably better. Be Your Man is out now & linked in stories. If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest & most talented hard working people out there.

Please go stream! I love you so much @gflip ❤️‍🔥 #BeYourMan," the Selling Sunset star wrote.

Stause's rep confirmed the happy news to ET following the reality TV star's Instagram post.

In the comments was support from Stause's ex-boyfriend, and boss, Jason Oppenheim.

"I am SO excited for this!! You and G are the most inspiring couple and the affection between you both is so pure. I love you two tons and am so lucky to have you both in my life. congrats!," Oppenheim wrote in the comments.

In addition to the head of the Oppenheim Group, Stause's co-workers, Heather Rae El Moussa and Emma Hernan, each celebrated in the comments.

"IM DYING!!!!!! I’ve been waiting for this post all day!!! Covered in goosebumps since the moment I watched! Watching your love is like watching the best love story in the world! I love you both to the 🌙 & back!!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS 🍾🥹🥹🥹😍😍," Hernan wrote.

El Moussa celebrated with a series of emojis.

The Netflix star first confirmed she was dating G Flip during the Selling Sunset reunion special that aired in May 2022, shortly after she appeared in G Flip's steamy music video for their song, "Get Me Outta Here."

In June, Stause dished to ET about how Flip and her ex, Oppenheim, were getting along.

"They are thick as thieves already," she said following their meeting at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted.

"It's so funny. They are talking sports and I'm like, 'I'm out. I don't know,'" she said. "I'm like, 'If y'all want to talk about some lip gloss, let me know.'"

Prior to G Flip, Stause was married to This Is Us star Justin Hartley, with the pair ultimately divorcing in November 2019.

G Flip Gets Personal With 'Waste of Space' Debut, Talks Living and Loving in Public Eye (Exclusive)



