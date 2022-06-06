Chrishell Stause's current partner and ex-boyfriend are already getting along! ET's Denny Directo spoke with the 40-year-old Selling Sunset star following the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, and she revealed that the event marked the first time her partner, G Flip, and her ex, Jason Oppenheim, had met.

Stause and Oppenheim publicly revealed their relationship in July 2021, but split five months later, over Stause's desire to have children and Oppenheim's reluctance to do so. Then, on the Selling Sunset reunion, which was released last month on Netflix, Stause revealed her relationship with G Flip.

On the red carpet ahead of the ceremony, Oppenheim told ET that there was "zero" awkwardness between him and Stause, with whom he's "very close," and said he was "looking forward" to meeting his ex's partner when he got inside.

That meeting apparently went well. After the ceremony, Stause told ET of the singer and the real estate agent, "They are thick as thieves already."

"It's so funny. They are talking sports and I'm like, 'I'm out. I don't know,'" she said. "I'm like, 'If y'all want to talk about some lip gloss, let me know.'"

ET spoke with Oppenheim again days later at Wango Tango, and he gushed about his experience at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, stating, "It was actually a fun night."

For Stause, who won the Best Reality Star award at the ceremony, having the support of both her partner and her castmates meant the world.

"We had the best time tonight. Honestly, I can't even explain to you how it feels to have G on one side of me that just supports me so much, and then to have the whole cast," she said. "It's just one of those things that, normally, you can't compute that that would work out and be so supportive and so much love, but we are all really mature and we all really, truly love each other. I love my cast and I wouldn't be here without them, so I' m very happy. I'm very grateful."

Of G Flip, Stause gushed that they "are amazing and very supportive," before adding that Oppenheim is as well.

"I feel like this is such a loving, supportive group," Stause said. "I really love every single one of these people. To have this happen and have all these people around me that I know support me and love me, it's just amazing. I haven't processed it yet."

The fact that this recognition came after Stause publicly revealed her relationship with G Flip, who is non-binary, made it all the more meaningful to the real estate agent.

"This nomination I knew about before everything with the reunion, so the fact that this was voted on after it means more than anything," she said. "When you divulge something like that you're kind of ready to just know that it can all go away, so the fact that I'm here, it's so nice. I feel very grateful."

Stause's big win also came at an apt time, as it's Pride Month, an event the former soap star is eager to celebrate.

"It's so exciting. It's so new and amazing. I've always been an ally and to feel like I'm instantly accepted into a community... I know this is causing some people a lot of hate or whatever, but at the end of the day, it creates a conversation that’s important," she said. "I know I'm happy. It's sad if that makes someone angry, 'cause I'm just happy and there's a lot of love between Jason and I. He's happy."

While all is good on the relationship front for Stause, she's unsure if her new romance will play out on a future season of Selling Sunset. "It seems a little scary," she admitted to ET, "so that's a bridge we gotta cross."

RELATED CONTENT:

Chrishell Stause and G Flip Make Out in 'Get Me Outta Here' Music Video This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Chrishell Stause and G Flip Pack on PDA in Music Video

Jason Oppenheim Reacts To Chrishell Stause's Video About Dating G Flip

Chrishell Stause Gives G Flip a Tattoo: 'Found My New Calling'

Related Gallery