Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim aren't hiding their love.

Days after ET confirmed that the Selling Sunset co-stars are dating, the two packed on the PDA while on their vacation in Rome, Italy. In snaps taken this week, Chrishell, 40, and Jason, 44, are seen passionately kissing while enjoying lunch near the city's famous Spanish Steps before heading to the Trevi Fountain. The Dancing With the Stars alum wore an army green dress while she sat on Jason's lap. They ended the evening having dinner at Il Chianti restaurant.

Speculation about the two dating began on Wednesday, when Chrishell shared photos from her trip to Italy with other Selling Sunset co-stars, and included a photo of her and Jason getting cozy.

MEGA

Shortly after Chrishell's Instagram photos made headlines, Jason's rep confirmed to ET that the two were more than friends.

"Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship," Jason said. "I care about her deeply and we are very happy together."

Their friends and Selling Sunset crew were all aboard the new relationship, with Brett Oppenheim, who's Jason's twin, commenting on Chrishell's post, "Love you Chrishell. Thank you for making my brother happy."

"Nothing makes me more excited than to see two of my closest friends together and making each other so happy!" Mary Fitzgerald wrote.

Jason previously dated Mary, while Chrishell was married to Justin Hartley. The pair tied the knot in 2017, and their divorce was finalized in January. Following Chrishell and Justin's breakup, the real estate agent was linked to Keo Motsepe, though she and the Dancing With the Stars pro called it quits in February.

