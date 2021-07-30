Gleb Savchenko loves to see his former Dancing With the Stars partners happy, and thriving outside of the ballroom!

When ET spoke with the professional dancer over Zoom on Friday, he opened up about what it's like seeing his season 29 partner, Chrishell Stause, in a new relationship. Stause went Instagram official with her Selling Sunset co-star, Jason Oppenheim, on Wednesday, marking her first public relationship since splitting with DWTS pro Keo Motsepe earlier this year.

"I'm super happy for her and Jason. That's amazing!" Savchenko, 37, gushed. "I texted them a couple days ago and I was like, 'You guys look so hot together.' They're such a power couple. I've known both of them [for a while]. We hang out and everything and I love Jason. He's such a good character."

"They actually really, really match together, like the energy and the vibe," he continued. "I think it's, like, perfect. Perfect. So, yeah, they're in Italy right now and I'm super, super happy for them."

News of Stause and Oppenheim's romance put Selling Sunset fans in a frenzy earlier this week, as the two have been pals for quite some time in addition to working together. So how did their relationship turn from just friends to a full-on romance?

"I know that they were always, like, really good friends. I think they kinda liked each other, but I don't know the details," Savchenko explained. "But now they're officially together so that's awesome, that's amazing. I'm super happy for them."

The full list of celebrities who will be competing on season 30 of DWTS this fall has yet to be announced, but some fans on social media have been wondering whether we could possibly see another Selling Sunset star in the ballroom, following Stause's success. Savchenko told ET it would actually be so fun to see Oppenheim and his twin brother, Brett, compete... together!

"They should be together on the show, and going in as a team. That would be amazing!" he exclaimed. "It should be them two, maybe two partners, or maybe even one partner. I think Lindsay [Arnold] would kill it with them. She's so clever in terms of choreography and everything. She would take Jason and Brett and be, like, number one. They would win, 100 percent."

Savchenko is still waiting to hear from production on whether he will for sure be cast as a pro for the upcoming season. Meanwhile, he's been spending a lot of time with his two daughters, Olivia, 10, and Zlata, who turns 4 on Sunday. He shares both kids with ex Elena Samodanova.

On top of that, Savchenko (who is originally from Russia) officially became a U.S. citizen on July 28 after a years-long process.

"I am beyond excited that I am a citizen now. I'm going to get my passport, I'll be able to travel as an American, I don't use visas anymore, and at some point I'm going to be able to bring my family here and do a whole family reunion," Savchenko told ET. "It's been a long time coming. It was almost 15 years in total from the time I came to New York, applied for my work visa ... it was a long time, so finally I can say that I'm a proud American citizen."

"My parents were trying actually to immigrate in the 1990s to Canada. They put a case together but it became really expensive, they had two kids, and both my parents were working ... but there was not a lot of money," he continued. "It was very difficult so they gave up. Halfway through, they realized they couldn't afford it, and also, they didn't speak English at all."

Savchenko said becoming a U.S. citizen is something his entire family has been celebrating. Additionally, Samodanova also obtained citizenship in her own ceremony this week.

"We're good with each other," Savchenko said of where things stand with his ex today as they continue to co-parent. "We haven't gone through the whole thing [divorce process] yet, but we respect each other a lot, and she's the mother of my kids. She had her ceremony first and I had mine, but we were kind of there together."

