Chrishell Stause and G Flip are married!

On Wednesday, Stause's rep confirmed the happy news to ET following the Selling Sunset star's Instagram post celebrating the release of G Flip's new single, "Be Your Man," with a reel chronicling their year-long relationship. From meeting and starring in music videos together to traveling the world, raising dogs and even ... getting married!

The surprise announcement came at the end of the loved-up clip and saw the realtor and Australian-born musician saying "I do" in what looks like a private ceremony.

While G Flip is dressed in a suit, Stause is in a white gown, holding up a bouquet in celebration of the sweet moment.

"Love doesn’t always go as planned…Sometimes it’s immeasurably better," Stause captioned the clip promoting G Flip's new track. "Be Your Man is out now & linked in stories. If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest & most talented hard working people out there. Please go stream! I love you so much @gflip ❤️‍🔥 #BeYourMan."

The announcement was met with lots of love from Stause's Selling Sunset co-stars, including Emma Hernan, who wrote, "IM DYING!!!!!! I’ve been waiting for this post all day!!! Covered in goosebumps since the moment I watched! Watching your love is like watching the best love story in the world! I love you both to the 🌙 & back!!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS 🍾🥹🥹🥹😍😍."

Heather Rae El Moussa also commented, leaving behind a trail of red emoji hearts.

Instagram/chrishell.stause

The Netflix star first confirmed she was dating G Flip during the Selling Sunset reunion special that aired in May 2022, shortly after she appeared in G Flip's steamy music video for their song, "Get Me Outta Here," and celebrated their one-year anniversary in March.

Prior to G Flip, Stause was married to This Is Us star, Justin Hartley, with the pair ultimately divorcing in November 2019.

For more on the couple, check out the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Chrishell Stause Shades 'Love Is Blind' Alum Bartise Bowden

Chrishell Stause and G Flip Shine on the GLAAD Media Awards Red Carpet

Chrishell Stause Cries After G Flip Surprises Her With a Song

‘Selling Sunset’ Star Mary Fitzgerald ‘Hopes’ Chrishell Stause and G-Flip Are End Game (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery