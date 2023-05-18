Season 6 of Selling Sunset is here and ET has an exclusive clip that fans won’t see in the new episodes.

In the clip, which took place before their surprise wedding, Chrishell Stause and G Flip are seen baking cupcakes for Heather Rae’s birthday, something Stause admits she hasn’t done since 2005.

"We’re celebrating Heather’s birthday tonight and what do you get the woman who has everything," asks Stause. "You know, I figured what better way to celebrate someone’s birthday than to try to make them vegan cupcakes."

As the couple discusses the ingredients for Rae’s cupcakes, "oil, eggs in a bowl," the real estate agent quickly realizes they can’t use eggs and decides to use applesauce as a substitute.

"Can you Google, applesauce, and if so how much," asks Stause. "One egg equals a quarter cup [of applesauce]," says G Flip.

When it’s time to mix in water, Stause decides to use bottled water for the recipe. As she combines everything in a bowl, G Flip is seen rubbing her back. The couple puts the batter into trays and then into the oven.

"Baby, we did it," G Flip yells, as the two embrace in a hug, only to quickly realize they forgot to pour the batter into the non-stick cupcake cups. "Oh no, they already started! Why didn’t the instructions tell us?" asks G Flip.

While the cupcakes bake, the couple discusses G Flip playing at an upcoming major event in Australia and Stause having to miss it. As the two hug, Stause says, "I’m so sad to miss it. Obviously, I’m still trying to get stuff going in the office. My goal is to get some crazy listing. I need something to come back to the office with after taking so much time off."

After the actor and singer put frosting and sprinkles on the cupcakes, they decided to try them.

"It’s a little chewy," says Stuase. "It is quite chewy," adds G Flip.

During a confessional, Stuase opens up about her love for G Flip. "When I started G, I don’t think either one of us foresaw where this ended up, but we are very committed now and I really feel like this is the person I will be with for the rest of my life," admits the 41-year-old reality star. "I don’t know, I think it was written in the stars."

Last week, Stause's rep confirmed to ET that the couple got married following the Selling Sunset star's Instagram post celebrating the release of G Flip's new single, "Be Your Man," which included a reel chronicling their year-long relationship.

The surprise announcement came at the end of the loved-up clip and saw the realtor and Australian-born musician saying "I do" in what looks like a private ceremony.

While G Flip is dressed in a suit, Stause is in a white gown, holding up a bouquet in celebration of the sweet moment.

"Love doesn’t always go as planned…Sometimes it’s immeasurably better," Stause captioned the clip promoting G Flip's new track. "Be Your Man is out now & linked in Stories. If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest & most talented hard working people out there. Please go stream! I love you so much @gflip ❤️‍🔥 #BeYourMan."

The announcement was met with lots of love from Stause's Selling Sunset co-stars, including Emma Hernan, who wrote, "IM DYING!!!!!! I’ve been waiting for this post all day!!! Covered in goosebumps since the moment I watched! Watching your love is like watching the best love story in the world! I love you both to the 🌙 & back!!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS 🍾😍😍."

Heather Rae El Moussa also commented, leaving behind a trail of red emoji hearts.

The Netflix star first confirmed she was dating G Flip during the Selling Sunset reunion special that aired in May 2022, shortly after she appeared in G Flip's steamy music video for their song, "Get Me Outta Here," and celebrated their one-year anniversary in March.

Prior to G Flip, Stause was married to This Is Us star Justin Hartley, with the pair ultimately divorcing in November 2019.

