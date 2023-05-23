Amanza Smith is cancer-free. The Selling Sunset star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the happy news, after viewers saw her fret about a biopsy she had during season 6 of the series.

On the Netflix show, Smith revealed she put off getting things checked out for three months. Ultimately, it was her children, Noah and Baker, that made her want to go to the doctor.

"I just realized, like, holy s**t, my kids, I'm all they have," she said on the show. "And then it just triggered something inside of me."

Her scan ultimately produced "questionable" results and required her to get a biopsy. While Smith noted on the show that the situation didn't "look good," now she's revealed that it all turned out OK.

"Thank you to everyone for your concerns and well wishes towards my health," she wrote on Instagram. "I am happy to tell you that I am in fact, not only cancer free, but also possibly aging backwards and happier than I've been in forever! The results of my biopsy were benign!"

After the scare, Smith wrote that she "will continue to be grateful for my health, and even more so now than ever!"

"You realize that if it is in fact in poor standing, everything else falls secondary," she wrote. "I have lost many loved ones to cancer. The most recent one was my adoptive father and you all see that in season six. Maybe I didn't say how he passed but that was how and it is a very sensitive subject."

Smith's post comes amid a feud with her co-star, Chrishell Stause. However, her health fears put that drama into perspective.

"I know that it is very public that Chrishell and I have our own little feud right now however, I also know that she too, has suffered a great deal of pain by losing loved ones from this terrible awful disease," Smith wrote, alluding to Stause's parents, who both died after battles with lung cancer. "It affects everyone involved in a very heartbreaking way."

Smith concluded her post by urging her followers to "celebrate life" and refrain from making negative comments on social media.

"Negativity causes disease everyone remember that …it's something we don't want to mess with … love, positivity, and happiness actually heal it," she wrote. "Big love to you all. Thank you for the support. We are so grateful to have the number one show in the US on Netflix."

