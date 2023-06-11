Amanza Smith is recovering after undergoing surgery on her spine for a blood infection.

The Selling Sunset star shared her health journey on Instagram Sunday, detailing the excruciating back pain that led her to discover that she had a blood infection.

"Over a month ago and all of this started I thought that I had a bulging disk or a slipped disc or something wrong with my lower back that was regular. I laid in pain in my house for several days. I cried. I took Tylenol. I went to urgent care. I didn’t know what it was but after over a month of excruciating pain I finally started to get some answers. I got an MRI and a CT scan and then was told that I need to go to Cedar Sinai. I came to Cedar Sinai last Friday thinking that I was going to get another scan on my back and then go home. Instead, I was admitted and they immediately started testing me for things in my blood," the reality TV star explained.

Smith continued, "Come to find out I had an infection in my blood that had caused, a great deal of infection to be spread to the bones of my spine and it’s called osteomyelitis …the good thing about all of this I’m in the best hospital and quite possibly the world and every doctor and every nurse has been right on top of everything to get the answers that we need to get me to where I need to be, which is better. they started me on antibiotics to treat the infection in my blood to hopefully diminish the infection in my spine that what they first thought was a tumor because of an MRI. That’s what it looks like. But the bad kind not the kind that’s just infection. Everyone was very scared, including myself."

Sharing a series of photos and videos from her health journey, including her time at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, Smith said she'd been receiving treatment for 10 days before undergoing surgery Sunday. She's hoping to be released in a few days, where she will continue to take a course of antibiotics that will take care of the remaining infection.

"Here I am day 10 and I’m making this message a bit quickly because I’m about to go into surgery to have portions of the infection removed from my spine that weren’t getting any better by the anabiotic’s that I’ve been getting for 10 days now every four hours intravenously," she said of next steps. "I’m still in pain, but I am hopeful that with the surgery my back pain will diminish and the antibiotics that they will continue to give me intravenously through a pick line when I’m finally released in a few days It will take care of the rest of the infection in my spine and I’ll be back to 💯 🙏🏽♥️ thank you to everyone at Cedar Sinai for taking such good care of me. This, too shall pass. ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️."

The Reel also included some lighter moments, including Facetime calls from her Selling Sunset co-stars, including Mary Fitzgerald, as well as calls with her two children, Noah, 11, and Braker, 10.

Following Smith's surgery Sunday, she shared a quick update on her Instagram Stories, in which she told followers that she's "on the mend."

"The surgery went well," She revealed. "Back in my room. I've already gotten changed back in my comfy pajamas. And, I'm on the mend guys. So, thank you for all the well-wishes and prayers. Stay tuned and I'll keep you guys updated on the next steps.

This is not the first health battle Smith has undergone as of late. During season 6 of the Netflix series, she documented a possible cancer scare. On the show, Smith revealed she put off getting things checked out for three months. Ultimately, it was her children that made her want to go to the doctor.

"I just realized, like, holy s**t, my kids, I'm all they have," she said on the show. "And then it just triggered something inside of me."

Her scan ultimately produced "questionable" results and required her to get a biopsy. While Smith noted on the show that the situation didn't "look good," last month, she revealed that it all turned out OK.

"Thank you to everyone for your concerns and well wishes towards my health," she wrote on Instagram. "I am happy to tell you that I am in fact, not only cancer free, but also possibly aging backwards and happier than I've been in forever! The results of my biopsy were benign!"

After the scare, Smith wrote that she "will continue to be grateful for my health, and even more so now than ever!"

"You realize that if it is in fact in poor standing, everything else falls secondary," she wrote. "I have lost many loved ones to cancer. The most recent one was my adoptive father and you all see that in season six. Maybe I didn't say how he passed but that was how and it is a very sensitive subject."

