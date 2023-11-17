Sami Sheen is opening up about her recovery. Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen's daughter took to social media this week to reveal that she's had breast augmentation surgery, months after revealing that she was planning to undergo the procedure.

"Guess who got a new rack todayyyy," Sami posted, before later sharing a mirror selfie with her T-shirt lifted up to show off the scars on her chest following the surgery.

Later, Sami gave insight into her recovery, which she called "so uncomfy."

"Holy hell feels like the implants [are] in my armpits," she wrote. "And the neck and back pain is horrible from sleeping up straight."

She also shared a video of herself stretching, explaining, "I also have to do this stretch every hour that I'm awake. It is not fun. IDK how to explain it but it just feels like the implants [are] gonna rip off of me."

Instagram / Sami Sheen

Sami, an OnlyFans model, revealed in June that she was going to get a breast augmentation and said she would continue to censor her nipples on OnlyFans until that was complete.

"I know you're probably thinking, 'How the hell are you a sex worker if you keep [your nipples] censored?' But trust me, I have my ways, OK? I have my ways," she said. "I still show pretty much everything. I just want to wait until the girls are done, so I'm fully confident in everything I'm showing, but I still show a lot on there."

"I think I'm also just excited for the anticipation because, like, the big reveal," Sami continued. "Like, 'Oh yay, you can finally see everything. And look, they're really big and nice and squishy.' I just want to wait. I don't know. I have my reasons. Whatever."

Three months later, Sami gave another update, sharing that she was working to overcome her five year-long addiction to nicotine in order to undergo the surgery.

"I'm getting a boob job in two months and I have to be nicotine-free for a month before," she said. "I'm already getting anxiety, OK? I have not gone a single day in the past five years without this motherf**ker. I think me getting my boobs done is honestly going to save my life, because it's forcing me to quit this. So, at least we have that."

