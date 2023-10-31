Charlie Sheen is opening up about his initial concerns over his daughter Sami Sheen's decision to start a career on OnlyFans, a popular adult content platform.

In an interview with Bustle, Sheen admitted that he had a "knee-jerk reaction" to the news, primarily because of the reputation associated with such a career choice.

"I had a knee-jerk reaction to it because of the reputation that preceded it," Charlie explains. "I was just like, 'Oh, this can only go bad.'" However, he acknowledged that his reaction went against his typical approach to life, and he felt differently this time because his daughter, Sami, was involved.

In June, after initially being upset with his daughter's decision to join OnlyFans, the actor released a statement to ET saying Sami's mother, Denise Richards, "illuminated a variety of salient points, that in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed," after she defended her daughter's decision. The actor added, "Now more than ever, it's essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure. From this moment forward, she'll have it abundantly."

Despite his initial reservations, Charlie expressed his unwavering support for Sami. He emphasized the importance of providing her with love and encouragement rather than criticism, believing that her journey on OnlyFans could be more successful and fulfilling with her parents' backing.

"She’s doing this, and it can only be a much more successful and pleasant experience with the support of myself, her mom, and others," Charlie tells the outlet. "I have to have confidence and just know in my heart that all of her virtues and all the wonderfulness that makes her, her, come with her. I believe her to be incorruptible."

Sami, who is 19 years old, shared her positive experiences on OnlyFans, expressing newfound confidence in her body since joining the platform. She attributed this boost in self-esteem to her subscribers and the supportive community she has found.

"I think it's because of my subscribers," Sami tells Bustle. "They're the best." Additionally, her career choice has led to a more open and honest relationship with her parents. Sami has started to ask her parents about their pasts, and they have been "more honest" with her, creating a stronger bond within the family.

"It’s really nice that they’re able to have an adult conversation with me, and we can just laugh about mistakes they’ve made or funny stories that I wasn’t aware of," she shares.

At first, Denise wasn’t comfortable with her daughter’s career choice. "I said, 'I think you need to really think twice about doing this because there’s a certain perception with it.' Then as soon as she joined, it was viral and she got a lot of backlash and I was concerned about that because she’s so young. I’m a grown-a** woman, and I’ve had a lot of stuff over the years [said] about me, good and bad, publicly. Even now as a grownup, it hurts still," Denise tells the outlet.

Shortly after Sami joined OnlyFans, Denise announced on Instagram that she decided to follow in her daughter's footsteps and joined the subscription-based adult social media platform. She made the announcement with a video of herself wearing a white dress and confidently walking straight into the ocean.

In June, a source told ET that Sami "is no longer living with Charlie and moved into a place close to Denise that Denise helped her set up, decorate, and get settled in. They are closer than ever and have a great mother-daughter relationship."

The source added that Denise's younger daughter, Lola, 18, lives with her mom. "Denise wants to keep both of her girls close to her. She's a great mom and puts her kids above everything else," the source said.

While speaking to Bustle, Denise opened up about the lengths she went to in order to shield her daughters from Charlie’s public troubles.

"I went to New York to promote a TV show and Charlie thought it would be great if he came, too. There was a very public incident that happened and we were able to get him back on a plane to LA," Denise says, referring to Charlie’s highly publicized meltdown at the Plaza hotel.

"I told the girls that he had to go to work [because] I didn’t know what to tell them. As they got older, and they were able to hear different things, they asked me why I didn’t tell them the truth. I said to them, 'What would you have wanted me to say at your age? That your father was with a prostitute, or prostitutes, and he went sideways? How on Earth would I say that to you?'"Denise says.

Sami adds, "She always had little distractions for us and if I asked her a question about something [about my dad], she would kind of sugarcoat it...She did a really good job making sure we weren’t fully exposed to everything so young."

Denise separated from Charlie in 2006, when she was six months pregnant with their second daughter.

