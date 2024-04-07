2024 CMT Music Awards Reveal Video of the Year Finalists

The nominations are in, and the 2024 CMT Music Awards will have plenty of familiar faces -- and a whole lot of new ones.

Ahead of Sunday's ceremony, the CMT Music Awards revealed their top three finalists for Video of the Year. The exclusive category came down to Cody Johnson's "The Painter," Kelsea Ballerini's "IF YOU GO DOWN (I’M GOIN’ DOWN TOO)" and Jelly Roll's "Need a Favor."

This year, there's a four-way tie for first when it comes to total number of nominations, with Johnson, Jelly Roll, Ballerini and Megan Moroney all getting three noms each.

Many of the pack leaders are very familiar with being honored at the CMT Music Awards, with Jelly Roll being the most-awarded artist of 2023 and Johnson earning that honor in 2022. Meanwhile, Wilson was the most-nominated artist last year.

As for Ballerini, the songstress isn't just a nominee this year, she's set to host the show once again after previously co-hosting alongside Kane Brown in 2023.

Notably, there are also 14 first-time nominees this year -- including several artists new to the country genre, including Amber Riley, Bret Michaels, Chayce Beckham and Hozier.

Check out all the nominees below:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

(Final voting will be determined via social media and announced as the final category during the live show.)

Cody Johnson - "The Painter"

Jelly Roll - "Need a Favor"

Kelsea Ballerini - "IF YOU GO DOWN (I’M GOIN’ DOWN TOO)"



FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ashley McBryde - "Light on in the Kitchen"

Gabby Barrett - "Glory Days"

Kacey Musgraves - "Deeper Well"

Kelsea Ballerini - "Penthouse"

Lainey Wilson - "Watermelon Moonshine"

Megan Moroney - "I'm Not Pretty"

Reba McEntire - "Seven Minutes in Heaven"



MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Bailey Zimmerman - "Religiously"

Cody Johnson - "The Painter"

HARDY - "Truck Bed"

Jelly Roll - "Need a Favor"

Jordan Davis - "Next Thing You Know"

Luke Combs - "Fast Car (Official Live Video)"

Morgan Wallen "Last Night (One Record at a Time Sessions)"



DUO/GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne - "Nobody's Nobody"

Dan + Shay - "Save Me the Trouble"

Old Dominion - "Memory Lane"

Parmalee - "Girl in Mine"

The War And Treaty - "Have You a Heart"

Tigirlily Gold - "Shoot Tequila"



COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carly Pearce feat. Chris Stapleton - "We Don't Fight Anymore"

Ella Langley feat. Koe Wetzel - "That's Why We Fight"

Jon Pardi and Luke Bryan - "Cowboys and Plowboys"

Justin Moore and Priscilla Block - "You, Me and Whiskey"

Lukas Nelson and Promise of The Real feat. Lainey Wilson - "More Than Friends"

Mickey Guyton feat. Kane Brown - "Nothing Compares to You"

Old Dominion and Megan Moroney - "Can't Break Up Now"



BREAKTHROUGH FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR, presented by Walt Disney World®

Anne Wilson - "Rain in the Rearview"

Ashley Cooke - "your place"

Brittney Spencer - "Bigger Than the Song"

Tigirlily Gold - "Shoot Tequila"



BREAKTHROUGH MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR, presented by Walt Disney World®

Chayce Beckham - "23"

Tyler Childers - "In Your Love"

Warren Zeiders - "Pretty Little Poison"

Zach Bryan - "Oklahoma Smokeshow"



CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Amber Riley - "R.E.S.P.E.C.T." (from CMT Smashing Glass)

Bret Michaels & Chris Janson - "Nothing But a Good Time" (from CMT Crossroads)

Carrie Underwood - "Hate My Heart" (from 2023 CMT Music Awards)

Cody Johnson - "Human" (from 2023 CMT Music Awards)

Dierks Bentley - "Drunk on a Plane" (from CMT Storytellers)

Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter - "Thinking ‘Bout You" (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Hozier and Maren Morris - "Take Me to Church" (from CMT Crossroads)

Jelly Roll - "Need a Favor" (from 2023 CMT Music Awards)

Kelsea Ballerini - "IF YOU GO DOWN (I’M GOIN’ DOWN TOO)" (from 2023 CMT Music Awards)

The War and Treaty - "On My Own" (from CMT Smashing Glass)



CMT DIGITAL-FIRST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Chase Rice - "Goodnight Nancy" (from CMT Studio Sessions)

Dylan Scott - "Don't Close Your Eyes (Keith Whitley Cover)" (from CMT Digital Campfire Sessions)

Megan Moroney - "I'm Not Pretty" (from CMT Digital Campfire Sessions)

Nate Smith - "Whiskey on You" (from CMT Studio Sessions)

Scotty McCreery - "It Matters to Her" (from CMT Stages)

Stephen Wilson Jr. - "Year to Be Young 1994" (from CMT Studio Sessions)

The Castellows - "I Know It Will Never End" (from CMT Studio Sessions)

Hosted by Kelsea Ballerini, the 2024 CMT Music Awards takes place at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The show will air on CBS and will also be available to stream live and on demand via Paramount+.

