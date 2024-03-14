Jelly Roll (née Jason Bradley DeFord) is feeling like a new man after recently undergoing "reconstructive" mouth surgery.

On Tuesday, the country singer's wife, Bunnie XO (born Alisa DeFord), shared a TikTok of him getting several dental procedures done.

"I'm getting all my teeth redone. I've had these same veneers for 20 years," the 39-year-old superstar said. "I'm finally getting them replaced and I’m getting some implants and I'm getting some cavities and some wisdom teeth pulled out. I'm doing a lot of sh*t."

When asked how he was feeling, he jokingly responded, "Sexy."

"I feel great, man. I feel like I'm finally taking care of stuff. I want a pretty smile," Jelly Roll stated. "I had an ugly smile when I was a kid and people picked on me and made fun of me and stuff."

Following the surgery, Jelly Roll is shown exiting the dental office, saying, "I slept good."

Then, as he makes his way back to the car, he flashes a big smile for the camera, which is filled with gauze.

"Sweet boy," Bunnie XO captioned the clip.

Recently, Jelly Roll opened up to GQ about his extensive tattoo work, admitting that he isn't a fan of his ink anymore. "I regret 98 percent of these tattoos, 97, almost all of them. Like core philosophies are rooted in my life when I was 17 and now I'm 40, I'm like, 'What the f**k was I thinking?'" he said.

One of the tattoos he specifically regrets is a design of a baby smoking marijuana, which he confessed was "a little excessive." The singer also revealed a tattoo of the Nashville skyline on the back of his neck, which is covering up a misspelled phrase, "Surviving the Struggle," by adding the missing 't' to make it read correctly.

Of the tattoos, Jelly Roll added: "Almost all my tattoos represent who I was, almost none of them represent who I am."

It's unclear if he plans on getting any of them removed.

Bunnie, on the other hand, recently commemorated her one-year anniversary of retiring from sex work. Last week, she took to Facebook to recognize the significance of March 5.

She previously announced in March 2023, "Just officially shut down my spicy site. What a fun ride that was."

Resharing the March 2023 post as a memory, she wrote, "Awww a year ago I retired from the SW industry."

"I was SO scared to let go of that part of my life & leave behind the money I was making - wasn’t sure how I’d make up that part of my business," she continued. "But I had faith & let God have it & he made sure I made it back 10 fold."

"So thankful to all of you who believe in me & sub to my patreon, buy merch, listen to the pod & engage daily w/ me," she concluded. "THANK YOU"

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Jelly Roll and Bunnie first crossed paths at one of his shows in 2015. A year later, they got engaged and tied the knot the same day at a chapel in Las Vegas.

Following Bunnie's anniversary post, some commenters expressed their confusion over her marriage timeline in relation to her previous work, so the 44-year-old cleared it up in a follow-up post.

"A lot of ppl seem to be confused as to how I just retired from SW last year because I've been married for 7 years lol.. so here's the answer. I'm an open book & don't mind letting y’all kno.." she explained. "I have always worked & made money on my own, when I married J I refused to give up my independence & rely solely on him."

"And to be honest he never once asked me to," she added. "He knew how important it was to me to make my own money. But he did always say, 'One day baby you won’t have to do this anymore.'"

"In 2022 my business Bunnie XO started making just as much money - if not more than my SW money," she continued. "So I couldn’t justify still having that part of my life when the new brand I created was thriving so much."

She concluded that it was the "best decision I ever made."

