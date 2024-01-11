Selena Gomez does not have to defend her relationship with Benny Blanco to the people who are close to her!

After confirming her relationship with the music producer last month, the Only Murders in the Building actress found herself in the comments section on social media, standing by her man.

However, according to a source, the couple has a lot of support.

"Selena feels very at home and at ease with Benny," the source says. "Their friends, family, and loved ones on both sides are all supportive and happy to see what they think could be an amazing and long-lasting relationship between the two of them."

Selena, 31, and Blanco, 35, also think highly of each other.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

"Benny finds Selena to be brilliant beyond belief," the source adds. "He thinks she is extremely talented, genuine, sweet and intelligent. He respects everything that she stands for and admires her ability to speak her personal truths and share what she’s gone through with the world."

"Selena appreciates Benny’s intellect, overall passion in life, his art, dedication, and values," the source continues. "He’s very respectful and meshes well with everyone in her inner circle."

The "Wolves" singer confirmed her relationship with the producer on Dec. 7, when she called him "my absolute everything in my heart." She later doubled down in the same comments section, defending Blanco and calling him "the best thing that ever happened to me."

The "Lose You to Love Me" singer also confirmed in the comments that they have been a couple for six months.

Instagram / Selena Gomez

Their relationship status was confirmed by a source who shared that the Rare Beauty founder is "happy" with Blanco.

"Selena and Benny have been casually seeing each other for a while and more recently, it became more official," the source said at the time. "Things have been going really well between them and Selena is happy. She thinks Benny is very funny and of course, extremely talented. Selena is in a great place in her life and feels content and relaxed. She is enjoying where things are going.”

Gomez has not been shy about putting their love on full display. Since confirming their romance, the songstress has taken to both her Instagram Story and grid to share pics of Blanco.

IG

Following her busy night at the Golden Globes, Gomez shared an image of her and the "I Can't Get Enough" producer sharing a kiss, which she captioned, "I won."

The musical pair made their first public appearance together on Jan. 3, when they sat courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game. While taking in the sporting event, the couple packed on the PDA.

For more on Gomez and Blanco's romance, click below.

RELATED CONTENT: