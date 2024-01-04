No more hiding! Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco were spotted out for their first public appearance on Wednesday since they first started dating about six months ago.

The 31-year-old musician and actress and the 35-year-old music producer cuddled close while sitting courtside at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles to watch the L.A. Lakers take on the Miami Heat.

Gomez looked winter chic in metallic heeled boots, black pants and an oversized black-and-white jacket. Blanco wore a floral jacket and white pants, and was seen giving Gomez kisses and placing his hand on her leg.

The couple looked very comfortable together, with Gomez leaning against Blanco and weaving her arm through his throughout the game.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

At one point, Gomez burst out laughing while Blanco seemed to tease her as the couple appeared on the Jumbotron at the game.

The Lakers lost to the Heat 96 to 110.

Over the last month, Gomez has been opening up about her new romance through a series of social media comments and photos. She first confirmed her relationship with Blanco on Dec. 7, calling him "my absolute everything in my heart." Later, she shared an image of them kissing on her Instagram feed and revealed in another comment that they had been together for six months.

"Selena and Benny have been casually seeing each other for a while and more recently, it became more official," a source told ET at the time. "Things have been going really well between them and Selena is happy. She thinks Benny is very funny and of course, extremely talented. Selena is in a great place in her life and feels content and relaxed. She is enjoying where things are going."

RELATED CONTENT: