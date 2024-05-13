Taylor Swift was sending some sweet and not-at-all-subtle messages during Sunday's Eras Tour performance in Paris, France, as boyfriend Travis Kelce looked on from the audience.

The 34-year-old songstress appeared to pay tribute to her beau's Kansas City Chiefs colors with her wardrobe, donning a glittery yellow and red two-toned costume during the 1989 portion of her set. (For his part, Kelce has previously said that 1989 is his favorite album of Swift's.)

Adding to the significance of the evening, fans have pointed out that Sunday marked Swift's 87th Eras Tour performance. The singer has proudly embraced Kelce's number, wearing a friendship bracelet with "87" on it in addition to custom-made jackets to his games.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during night four of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at La Defense on May 12, 2024 in Paris, France. - Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift performs onstage during night four of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at La Defense on May 12, 2024 in Paris, France. - Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift kiss at Super Bowl LVIII. - Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Swift was hardly the only one rocking a Chiefs-inspired fit at the show. As Kelce made his way toward the stage toward the end of her set, he flashed a huge smile as he noticed one fan wearing his no. 87 jersey in the crowd.

The three-time Super Bowl champ made sure to stop for a fun exchange, offering a quick word and shaking hands with the male audience member.

In what is becoming a tradition on her tour, Swift once again closed out her show by changing the lyric in "Karma" to reference "the guy on the Chiefs." The pop star is now known to swap the lyric only when Kelce is in the crowd.

As Swift delivered the line, Kelce was seen happily moving his hips with his arms in the air.

Sunday marked Swift's final performance at Paris' La Défense Arena, with a star-studded roster of friends and family turning out to show their support. Kelce was joined by Gigi Hadid and her rumored beau, Bradley Cooper, while Andrea Swift and Lenny Kravitz were also in attendance. It was the first time Kelce has been in the audience since Swift largely revamped her live show, adding several songs from her newly-released album -- The Tortured Poets Department -- to the set list.

Naturally, he grooved along as she sang two songs rumored to be about their relationship: "So High School" and "The Alchemy."

"Travis couldn’t wait to attend Taylor’s European leg of her Eras tour," a source tells ET. "He was very excited to see Taylor in action yet again, and enjoys watching her perform and singing along."

The source added, "He’s a very supportive partner, as is she. The two are making it a point to celebrate each other’s achievements, and show up when it matters most."

Swift is next headed to Stockholm, Sweden, where she'll play three nights at Friends Arena from May 17-19.

That same weekend, Kelce will host his second annual Kelce Jam on May 18 in Kansas City with Diplo, Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz performing.

