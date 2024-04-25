Reba McEntire to Host 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards

From the Super Bowl stage to The Voice coach's chair to the Academy of Country Music, Reba McEntire doesn't ever let us down!

The country music legend is set to host the upcoming 2024 ACM Awards, and it's sure to be a night to remember.

As the most-nominated female artist in ACM history -- with 48 nods and 19 wins over the course of her iconic career -- there's no one better suited to emcee the country music awards show, and McEntire is sure to have the help of many of her famous friends!

Luke Combs leads the ACM pack this year with eight nominations, followed by Megan Moroney and Morgan Wallen, who each earned six. Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson also did well, nabbing five noms each. Jelly Roll and Jordan Davis round out notable nominations with four apiece.

Should either Combs or Wilson win Entertainer of the Year, they will clinch the coveted Triple Crown Award, which consists of an Entertainer of the Year win, plus wins in an act's respective New Artist and Artist categories.

First-time nominees this year include Jelly Roll, Kassi Ashton, Tyler Childers, Ashley Cooke, Hannah Ellis, Flatland Cavalry, Kameron Marlowe, Kylie Morgan, Neon Union, Restless Road, Conner Smith and Tigirlily Gold.

McEntire's hosting gig comes amidst a banner year in her already celebrated career. She performed an epic rendition of the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVIII back in February and is in the midst of her sophomore season as a coach on The Voice -- looking for her first win on the singing competition show.

"I love it," Reba told ET as she geared up for The Voice's season 25 premiere. "I love the schedule, I love everything about the crew, the people I get to work with, play with, we have fun. If it wasn't fun, none of us would be wanting to come back."

The 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards will stream exclusively on Prime Video on May 16.

RELATED CONTENT: