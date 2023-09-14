Tim McGraw has been in the music industry for over 30 years, but he's always stayed humble and kind.

ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke with the country superstar backstage at the Academy of Country Music Honors back in August, where he was presented with the ACM Icon Award. Despite dozens of hits, 10 No. 1 country albums and three GRAMMY Awards to his name, McGraw admitted to ET that he still feels somewhat "undeserving" of the honor.

"On one hand, I feel like I've been doing it for a long time, but I feel like I got a lot more to go," he shared. "So I hope this isn't, like, the capstone on my career, but I'm very appreciative."

"I'm not an awards guy, but I really appreciate my fans," he added. "I appreciate the other artists in the industry. I appreciate the inspiration I get from the other artists. Every time I listen to a new record, I learn something. So I'm excited to get my new record out and for people to hear it. And hopefully, I keep stepping it up."

McGraw's wife of 27 years, Faith Hill, and two of their three daughters were on hand to celebrate his Icon Award, though the "Live Like You Were Dying" singer admitted that he couldn't look their way while giving his acceptance speech.

"I couldn't look in their direction because, you know, I'm terrible at giving speeches. And when I do give speeches, I tend to tear up pretty quickly," he shared. "Hopefully I got through it pretty well."

Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and daughters Audrey and Maggie at 2023 ACM Honors. - Jason Kempin/Getty Images

While there might be big emotions on the night, McGraw joked that the ladies in his life will be back to teasing him in no time, icon or not.

"They'll all give me a lot of crap for it for sure," he assured with a laugh. "With my wife and three daughters, I'm the low man on the totem pole. And I'm the least talented singer out of everybody in our family."

Friends and collaborators were also at the ACM Honors to celebrate McGraw, including Brett Young and Nelly, with whom McGraw had an unexpected crossover hit in 2004 with "Over and Over."

"I'd love to do another song with Nelly," the country singer raved. "He's one of my favorite people, my favorite artists, and that song. Gosh, almost 20 years ago, we were sort of the first to do it, that kind of collaboration. I'm proud to say I've had a hip-hop number one."

The 16th annual Academy of Country Music Honors air Monday, Sept. 18, at 10 p.m. PT/ET on Fox.

RELATED CONTENT: