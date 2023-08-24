Tim McGraw had his girls by his side as he hit the red carpet for the 2023 Academy of Country Music Honors on Wednesday. The "Live Like You Were Dying" singer received this year's ACM Icon Award with nearly his whole family there to celebrate.

McGraw hit the event's red carpet with his wife, Faith Hill, and their two youngest daughters, Audrey and Maggie. The duo stunned the crowd with their rare red carpet appearance, matching their father's white Dior suit and black, patterned Saint Laurent button-up combo. He topped the look with a black leather cowboy hat and black boots as he wrapped his arms around his family as they posed for photos.

Audrey, 21, wore a flowy white Ascony dress while her sister, 25, was draped in a form-fitting black dress. Hill rounded out the stylish foursome in a long-sleeved black Valentino mini-dress with a ruffled capelet and cuffs, paired with shiny, knee-high boots.

Gracie, the couple's 26-year-old, was missing in action as she's currently in New York City.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

The ACM Honors were filmed at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, with Carly Pearce hosting for the third year in a row. McGraw was one of the several honorees of the night, which include country legends Clint Black, Randy Travis, Mary Chapin Carpenter and Charlie Daniels.

The Icon Award was created to honor an artist whose body of work has had a profound influence on pop music on a global level.

ET spoke with the 56-year-old following his Standing Room Only Tour announcement last month, where he joked that he's "the worst singer" in his family.

"All three of them are great singers," he said of Gracie, Maggie and Audrey. "I'd love to do a song with all five of us at some point. I talk about it all the time and they're like, 'I ain't gonna sing with you, Dad.'"

"Maybe I'll talk them into it. Maybe they'll sort of grow out of that phase a little bit where they don't want to sing with me. They'll sing with Mom, but I'm probably not up to par with the rest of them," he said. "I'm the worst singer in the family. It's true. I'm pretty good, but I'm the worst singer in the family."

Perhaps one day, the singer will be attending the ACMs to watch one of his daughters receive the Icon Award!

When asked whether his wife will join him for some shows on the road, McGraw teased that Hill "comes out occasionally and hangs out with us."

"She loves it," he said of his wife of more than 26 years. "She has fun on the side of the stage. If we had a camera on her, you'd see her dancing all night."

Other than getting a peek of Hill in the wings, McGraw teased what fans can expect from the exciting tour, on which Pearce is opening up for him.

"It's the first time we've done an arena tour in a long time. I'm looking forward to it. We've got some crazy spectacular production I'm looking forward to everybody seeing. This is probably one of the coolest productions we've ever had. We're gonna blow it out," he said, before clarifying that no pyrotechnic stunts are likely during his concert.

"I'm not a big pyro guy. I'm scared to death. I know myself enough that I move around all over the place and sure enough I'll be standing right over one of those things when it goes off," McGraw joked. "We don't need that. I'd light my a** on fire."

The 2023 Academy of Country Music Honors is scheduled to air on Fox on Monday, Sept. 18.

McGraw's new album, Standing Room Only, will be released Aug. 25. His Standing Room Only Tour will kick off March 14 in Jacksonville, Florida.

