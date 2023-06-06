Gracie McGraw is firing back at critics. The 26-year-old daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill opened up about her use of Ozempic in a post on Instagram, revealing that she is now using an alternative prescription amid an ongoing health battle with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

Showing off her figure in a new bikini photo, Gracie cheekily captioned the pic: "It’s a gorgeous day for narcissism!" Then, she hit the comments to respond to one person who called out her use of the controversial Ozempic, which is prescribed to people with diabetes to help control blood sugar and, more recently, has made headlines for its weight loss effect.

"I did use Ozempic last year, yes. I am now on a low dose of Mounjaro for my PCOS as well as working out," Gracie wrote in the comments. "No need to accuse when I have been open about it."

Mounjaro is an FDA-approved injectable prescription medication used for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is a brand name version of the drug Tirzepatide and is similar to both Ozempic and Wegovy, which are both brand names for the drug Semaglutide.

PCOS is a hormone imbalance that can cause irregular periods, infertility and weight gain, among other symptoms, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Last March, Gracie revealed that she had been diagnosed with PCOS. In a lengthy Instagram caption about her condition and prescribed treatment, she shared that although she does not suffer from type 2 diabetes, she and her endocrinologist did suspect that PCOS "may [have] been a factor in my issues with weight, so we decided to try a medicine to regulate my body more normally and create the tools to continue to keep my body and myself healthy as I get older."

At the time, Gracie said she had been prescribed Qysmia and Ozempic.

"I share my experience to hope my situation has reached someone who can relate ❤️❤️" she wrote, adding, "The medicine I’m taking has given me a body I haven’t had in years (maybe ever?) in a good way though. It’s weird to see how your body can change so rapidly but I’m finding new ways to love her and new things to love about her everyday."

In sharing her story, Gracie also touted the importance of working on both mental and physical health in tandem.

"I’m learning to navigate the new blemishes but I don’t think that I would have ever allowed myself to go to a doctors appointment like this unless I had taken the correct steps toward my mental health, because as much as physical health is important, mental goes hand and hand," she wrote. "Sending love to those who are struggling with something similar or literally anything at all. Mental health is freaking hard !! It’s a long road but we can get through it."

Last month, Shahs of Sunset alum Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi spoke with ET about her journey with using Ozempic to lose weight.

"I don't see a reason to hide being on a weight loss [medication] or a cosmetic procedure, just talk about it because there's so many people out there who want to do the same thing or they want to learn about what you did," said Gharachedaghi.

"Obviously, I didn't look like this two months ago. So all of a sudden to lose almost 30 pounds, I would be a liar to say I quit drinking alcohol and you know all of a sudden started working out like some people like to say," she added.

GG's comments came months after Meghan McCain revealed, in a February column for DailyMail.com, that she had been urged to use Ozempic just one month after giving birth.

"I understand some people legitimately struggle with obesity and need Ozempic. But I am not one of those people. Which is why I have been really astonished by how many, from casual friends to industry acquaintances, have brought it up with me," McCain wrote. "I'm told 'everyone is doing it,' as if that was ever a compelling case. I hear 'just take the shot', as it has become known in shorthand. I was even offered a black-market freebie by someone with 'extra shots at home.'"

McCain, though, says she has rejected all offers for the drug, writing, "I'm not taking it. I refuse."

RELATED CONTENT:

Why ‘Shahs of Sunset’s Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi Didn’t Hide Weight Loss Shot Journey (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Golnesa 'GG' Gharachedaghi Opens Up About Taking Ozempic (Exclusive)

Meghan McCain Claims She's Being Urged to Take Ozempic for Weight Loss

Related Gallery