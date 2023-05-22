Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi is opening up about taking Ozempic.

Last week, ET's Brice Sander spoke to the Shahs of Sunset alum at the 2023 Vanderpump Dogs Gala at The Maybourne in Beverly Hills, California, where she opened up about losing weight on the anti-obesity and antidiabetic medication.

"I don't see a reason to hide being on a weight loss [medication] or a cosmetic procedure, just talk about it because there's so many people out there who want to do the same thing or they want to learn about what you did," said Gharachedaghi.

"Obviously, I didn't look like this two months ago. So all of a sudden to lose almost 30 pounds, I would be a liar to say I quit drinking alcohol and you know all of a sudden started working out like some people like to say," she added.

Although Gharachedaghi is taking Ozempic, she still has her appetite, "I'm actually a little hungry. Look I'm gonna go smoke a little pot and I'm gonna eat definitely."

Golnesa Gharachedaghi attends the 5th Annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on May 18, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. JC Olivera/Getty Images

Golnesa 'GG' Gharachedaghi attends the Legends Ball during 2022 BravoCon at Manhattan Center on October 14, 2022 in New York City. Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

In March, Gharachedaghi admitted to losing more than 10 pounds on Ozempic and showed fans how to inject themselves.

The Shahs of Sunset alum posted a video to Instagram describing her experience with semaglutide, the generic version of the trendy weight-loss drug, because she refused to lie about it.

"I am on the weight-loss shots, honey, OK," she said. "I’m just not going to lie about it because I always keep it real about what is fake."

The popular weight loss shot hasn’t been accepted by everyone. In a recent column for DailyMail.com, Meghan McCain claimed she was "urged" to take Ozempic after welcoming her second child.

As McCain explains in her column, Ozempic has been prescribed to people with diabetes to help control blood sugar. More recently, it's made headlines for its weight loss effect.

"I understand some people legitimately struggle with obesity and need Ozempic. But I am not one of those people. Which is why I have been really astonished by how many, from casual friends to industry acquaintances, have brought it up with me," McCain wrote. "I'm told 'everyone is doing it,' as if that was ever a compelling case. I hear 'just take the shot', as it has become known in shorthand. I was even offered a black-market freebie by someone with 'extra shots at home.'"

McCain, though, says she has rejected all offers for the drug, writing, "I'm not taking it. I refuse."

"There's a clear moral issue here," she continued. "It's hard to take a drug because swimsuit season is around the corner, while others need it to stay alive."

