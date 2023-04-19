Billy Gardell is showing off his post-weight loss style!

This week, the Bob Hearts Abishola star was photographed rocking his best streetwear as he waved to the cameras in Los Angeles. Keeping it casual, Gardell sported a tan hoodie and light blue joggers, which he paired with a cognac-colored cross-body bag, aviator glasses and white sneakers.

Gardell, who has dropped more than 150 pounds since the start of the pandemic, was all smiles as he flaunted his slim figure in the fitted athleisure look.

The 53-year-old actor recently spoke to ET about his weight-loss journey, and how he's maintained a healthy lifestyle since undergoing bariatric surgery.

"I float between 205 [pounds] and 210 [pounds]," Gardell told ET's Kevin Frazier during a recent chat on the set of his hit CBS sitcom. "Self-care is important, and I think I finally got there."

Papgalore / BACKGRID

In 2022, Gardell was encouraged to undergo bariatric weight loss in an effort to minimize his COVID risk, and has since worked on adopting a healthier relationship with food.

"I think you got to find peace with yourself and at some point, look in the mirror and go, 'You know, it's probably time to take care of you.' And I didn't get that note early on," he said. "But I'm a big believer that when you get it, you get it. It doesn't matter what it is, as long as you get it."

Gardell, who at one point weight over 370 pounds, said his resting heart rate has dropped from 113 to 68 since reaching his current weight, and that he no longer suffers from Type 2 diabetes.

"Walking around pretty healthy these days," Gardell added. "Of course, there's always people online that, you know, when I was heavy, they were like 'You're too heavy!' And now it's like, 'Are you sick?' Can I just walk the earth, please?!"

The biggest motivating factor for the Mike & Molly alum has been setting a strong example for his son.

"When you hit 50, you start doing that dad math, like, 'If I can live 25 more years, and he'll be 40,' ... You know what I mean? So I want to be here for him," he said. "I've been an example in a lot of good ways for my child, but I feel like I wasn't a good example of health for him. And so I want him to see that. It doesn't matter what age you are, if you are willing to do something a day at a time, you can change anything."

RELATED CONTENT:

Billy Gardell Gives an Update After His 150-Pound Weight Loss

Billy Gardell on His Dramatic Weight Loss and How He's Kept it Off

Billy Gardell on 'Mike & Molly' Ending: 'We're Just Trying to Get Through It'

Billy Gardell Gives Health Update and Reveals How Much He Weighs Today (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery