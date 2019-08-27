Gracie McGraw certainly got her parents' musical talent!

On Monday, Tim McGraw took to Instagram to share videos of him and his eldest daughter singing Barbra Streisand and Barry Gibbs' 1980 track, "What Kind of Fool."

In the clips, 22-year-old Gracie wows with her vocal prowess as her dad, 52, harmonizes with her. With big notes and soft moments, it's clear that Gracie's mom, Faith Hill, and dad passed down their singing abilities to her.

"PIPES!!!!!!......Dang, this girl can sing!" Tim exclaimed in the caption. "Gracie and I having fun with Babs and Barry on our trip #chaseyourdreamsgirl"

"My loves 💖💖💖 @barbrastreisand would be proud," Faith -- who also shares daughters Audrey, 17, and Maggie, 21, with Tim -- commented on the post.

Likewise, Rita Wilson was impressed by the father-daughter duo, writing, "She kills it! And I love you guys together!"

The sweet videos come just weeks after the family celebrated Maggie's 21st birthday. To mark the special day, Faith shared a hilarious clip of her and Maggie jamming to Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars' "Uptown Funk" in the car.

Tim, meanwhile, opted to share pics of his middle child and a sweet note in honor of her milestone birthday.

"Your mom, sisters and I are so very proud of you," he wrote. "All of your adventures and passion for life is infectious! Don’t ever stop being willing to learn. Your mother and I never tire of your eagerness."

"We are SO very fortunate to have you and your sisters in our lives!!!" Tim added. "Let’s get out there and make some more memories!"

When ET spoke with Tim back in June, he shared that his family is one reason why he works to stay in great shape.

"Here's the truth of it -- I was not taking care of myself. I was leaning on the success that I've had," he said at the time. "My family is counting on me. I want to see my kids grow up, I want to be able to spend time with my grandkids. I want to take them diving and spearfishing, all those things that I want to do with my grandkids."

Watch the video below for more on the McGraws.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Tim McGraw on the Motivation Behind His Six-Pack Abs and Shirtless Photos (Exclusive)

Faith Hill's Father Ted Perry Dies at 88, Read Tim McGraw's Heartfelt Tribute

Tim McGraw Shares the Most Romantic Birthday Message for Faith Hill

Related Gallery