One of country music’s most prominent families recently bid farewell to its patriarch.



Faith Hill’s father, Ted Perry, died at the age of 88 and on Tuesday, her husband, Tim McGraw, shared a moving post on Twitter honoring his father-in-law and the impact he made on his life.



“G Pa, Faith’s father passed away last week at 88 yrs old,“ he captioned a video made up of clips of Perry bonding with Hill and McGraw, as well as the rest of the family, all set to The Judds’ “Grandpa.” “He was the sweetest, kindest most gentle man I’ve ever known....... No man in my life has ever made such an impact on me as to how to be a human, a father and a friend.”



McGraw went on to add that Perry's inspiring character will continue to live on through the children he brought up.

“I’ll never, in 10 lifetimes, be able to live up to his example, but man, he has set a mark that all of us should strive for,” McGraw continued. “His legacy will live on through the 3 beautiful souls he raised, Faith and her brothers, Steve and Wesley... I’m sure a day will not pass for the rest of my life, that he will not show up in my thoughts. We all love you G Pa.”



At the end of the video, a quote is included from Hill where she states: “Anyone who has ever met my dad will tell you he is one of the greatest human beings on the planet. He is so innocent.”



Perry's passing comes almost three years after Hill's mother, Edna, died in 2016. At the time, the singer shared a throwback photo of her mother with a similarly touching message.



“As you may have heard, my mom passed away on Sunday and was laid to rest this morning,” she wrote. “While this is a difficult time for our family, we rejoice in knowing that she is in Heaven and no longer suffering. Thank you all for the kind words and prayers.”

Longtime fans of the songstress know that she was adopted by the Perrys as an infant. She told Larry King in 2006, that despite rumors of a rough upbringing, she had a “pretty amazing childhood.”



Check out the video tribute up above.



