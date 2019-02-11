Richard Gere and Wife Alejandra Silva's First Child Arrives

At 69 years old, Richard Gere has become a dad all over again!



ET has learned that the leading man and his wife, Alejandra Silva, welcomed their first child together, a baby boy. According to the actor’s rep, their brand-new bundle of joy was born in New York sometime last week.



The couple stunned fans in September when they announced they were expecting a child together. The 35-year-old publicist posted a since-deleted photo of her growing baby bump getting blessed by the Dalai Lama.



“A very special moment just a few minutes ago,” she captioned the image. “Getting blessings for our precious to come.. we couldn’t announce it before telling HH Dalai Lama.



Their new baby boy is the second child for both. Gere shares a 19-year-old son, Homer Gere, with ex-wife Carey Lowell, while Silva has a 6-year-old son named Albert from a previous marriage.

Gere and Silva wed in August. He was previously married to Cindy Crawford from 1991 to 1995 and Lowell from 2012 to 2016.



Here’s hoping some baby photos arrive soon. Congrats, you two!



Get loads more baby news down below.



RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Trainor Says She's Put a Pause on Baby Plans: 'We Tried for Like One Second' (Exclusive)

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and Wife Hayley are Expecting Baby No. 2

'KUWTK' Season 16 Trailer Features the Moment Kim Told Her Family About Baby No. 4 -- Watch

Related Gallery