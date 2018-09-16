Richard Gere is about to tackle fatherhood again!

The leading man and his wife, Alejandra Silva, are expecting their first child together!



The happy news arrived from Silva’s Instagram account on Sunday where she posted a photo of her new baby bump receiving a blessing by none other than the Dalai Lama himself as her husband stands proudly nearby.



“A very special moment just a few minutes ago,” she captioned the photo. “Getting blessings for our precious to come.. we couldn’t announce it before telling HH Dalai Lama. Un momento muy especial para nosotros hace unos minutos.. Muy feliz recibiendo bendiciones para nuestro preciado tesoro por llegar... no lo podía anunciarlo sin antes habérselo dicho a su SS Dalai Lama.”



This is both Gere and his wife’s second child. He has an 18-year-old son named Homer from his previous marriage to actress Carey Lowell. Silva, an activist and publicist, has a five-year-old son named Albert, also from a previous marriage. Gere is a practicing Tibetan Buddhist, which explains this remarkable moment.

The 69-year-old Pretty Woman star and his wife were married in August after years of dating. It’s his third marriage and the second for Silva. Gere was previously married to Cindy Crawford from 1991 to 1995, and Lowell from 2012 to 2016.



"I have found the quiet and happy life that I have always sought," he told the Spanish magazine HOLA! In 2015.



Get more pregnancy news in the clip below.



