Florida Georgia Line member Tyler Hubbard’s family is about to get a bit bigger!



On Sunday morning, the hit-making musician shared a photo of himself planting a kiss on his wife Hayley Hubbard’s tummy as they walked the red carpet at The Recording Academy and Clive Davis' 2019 Pre-GRAMMY Gala on Saturday night.



“The Hubbard family is growing,” he captioned the sweet moment. “We are excited to share that little nugget #2 is on the way. We are so thankful and can’t wait to see Olivia be a big sister. What do y’all think.... boy or girl?”

Tyler posted another image which Hayley also shared on her own Instagram account. It features a precious photo of their one-year-old daughter happily sitting alongside a sign in the snow, which reads, “Only child expiring August 19, 2019! I’m going to be a big sister!”



“Thrilled to finally share that Olivia will be a big sister in August!” she captioned the touching image. “We couldn’t be more excited and grateful!!!!”

Back in May, the couple spoke with ET about how they were adapting to parenthood after Olivia arrived. They admitted that, like most new moms and dads, their sleep schedule has definitely changed.



"We go to bed as soon as she's out," he said. "When 7:00 rolls around ... it's the best alarm clock ever. She's so happy in the mornings, so that's some of our favorite times."



Olivia was born on Dec. 23, 2017 and the trio all headed home on Christmas Day.



"I just remember looking at her, being like, 'Holy cow, here we go! We are really doing this, there is, like, another human in our house,'" Tyler recalled. "It was pretty surreal."



