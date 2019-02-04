Danielle Fishel is showing, and couldn't be more excited.

The Girl Meets World actress took to Instagram on Monday to share a heartwarming pregnancy update with a photo showing off her burgeoning baby bump.

Rocking an army green jacket, white shirt, black leggings and a warm beanie, the 37-year-old mom-to-be posed for the sweet snapshot by standing partially in profile to put her barely there bump on display.

"Baby's first bump picture. #julybaby #babykarp #babyboy," the actress captioned the adorable pic.

Fishel and husband Jensen Karp announced that they were expecting their first child together in early January.

The actress posted a photo to Twitter showing two pairs of blue-and-red Nike high-tops, along with a black, baby-sized third pair.

"I'm eating for 2. I'm napping w/ wild abandon," she captioned the fun image. “Baby shoes. Baby clothes. I'm shopping. I'm nesting. I'm madly in love w/ my husband. I cry at commercials. I'm a walking cliché. I'm confident. I feel inadequate. I'm nervous. I'm excited. He's due in July. We can't wait."

The happy news came not long after the couple tied the knot in November, nearly eight months after getting engaged in March.

For a look at some other celebs who are getting ready to welcome some precious progenies of their own, check out the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Girl Meets World's Danielle Fishel Reveals She and Husband Jensen Karp Expecting First Child

Danielle Fishel Marries Jensen Karp, Shares Stunning Wedding Photos

Meghan Markle Dresses Women for Success While Showing Off Baby Bump

Related Gallery