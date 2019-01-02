Danielle Fishel and husband Jensen Karp’s family is about to get a little bigger!



On Wednesday, the Girl Meets World star revealed to fans on Twitter that the couple is expecting their first child together. She posted a photo of two pairs of blue-and-red Nike high-tops, along with a black, baby-sized third pair.



“I'm eating for 2. I'm napping w/ wild abandon,” she captioned the fun image. “Baby shoes. Baby clothes. I'm shopping. I'm nesting. I'm madly in love w/ my husband. I cry at commercials. I'm a walking cliché. I'm confident. I feel inadequate. I'm nervous. I'm excited. He's due in July. We can't wait.”

She finished her caption with a hashtag commemorating her forthcoming little bundle of joy -- #BabyKarp.

I'm eating for 2. I'm napping w/ wild abandon. Baby shoes. Baby clothes. I'm shopping. I'm nesting. I'm madly in love w/ my husband. I cry at commercials. I'm a walking cliché. I'm confident. I feel inadequate. I'm nervous. I'm excited. He's due in July. We can't wait. #BabyKarppic.twitter.com/w4qHs4DGbj — Danielle Fishel (@daniellefishel) January 2, 2019

This exciting announcement comes just two months after she and the Drop the Mic producer exchanged vows. In early November, the 37-year-old actress shared a number of picture-perfect images of herself on her wedding day.



“That’s Mrs. Karp to you,” she captioned a rooftop still of herself glowing in a stunning dress and veil. Likewise, Karp looked dapper in a dark blue suit with a black lapel and a fall-themed boutonniere.



It was the second marriage for Fishel, who married Tim Belusko in 2013. The couple finalized their divorce in 2016, and the next year she started dating Karp.

