Tim McGraw is heading out on the road! On Friday, the 56-year-old singer announced his Standing Room Only Tour, and ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke with him about whether his wife, Faith Hill, will join him for some shows.

"She comes out occasionally and hangs out with us. She loves it," he said of his wife of more than 26 years. "She has fun on the side of the stage. If we had a camera on her, you'd see her dancing all night."

Other than getting a peek of Hill in the wings, McGraw teased what fans can expect from the exciting tour, on which Carly Pearce is opening up for him.

"It's the first time we've done an arena tour in a long time. I'm looking forward to it. We've got some crazy spectacular production I'm looking forward to everybody seeing. This is probably one the coolest productions we've ever had. We're gonna blow it out," he said, before clarifying that no pyrotechnic stunts are likely during his concert.

"I'm not a big pyro guy. I'm scared to death. I know myself enough that I move around all over the place and sure enough I'll be standing right over one of those things when it goes off," McGraw joked. "We don't need that. I'd light my a** on fire."

Despite his upcoming tour, McGraw joked to ET that he's "the worst singer" in his family, which is comprised of Hill and their three daughters.

"All three of them are great singers," he said of Gracie, 26, Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 21. "I'd love to do a song with all five of us at some point. I talk about it all the time and they're like, 'I ain't gonna sing with you, Dad.'"

"Maybe I'll talk them into it. Maybe they'll sort of grow out of that phase a little bit where they don't want to sing with me. They'll sing with Mom, but I'm probably not up to par with the rest of the them," he said. "I'm the worst singer in the family. It's true. I'm pretty good, but I'm the worst singer in the family."

McGraw's new album, Standing Room Only, will be released August 25. His Standing Room Only Tour will kick off March 14 in Jacksonville, Florida.

