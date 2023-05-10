Tim McGraw Reveals His Dog Won Best of Breed at Westminster Dog Show

Tim McGraw has a top dog!

On Tuesday, the 1883 star revealed that his bracco Italiano named Lepshi took home the prize for Best Breed at the 147th Westminster Kennel Club dog show in New York City.

"So proud of Lepshi!! He’s always been a winner in our eyes!," McGraw wrote next to a picture of the pup posing with his medal. "Lepshi won best of breed today for the Bracco Italiano, the first year for the breed at Westminster. #westministerdogshow."

According to the Associated Press, Lepshi is co-owned by McGraw, Kristi Libertore, Tony Libertore and Jenell Tonini-Zanotto. Lepshi is handled by Ryan Wolfe.

In an interview with the outlet, Wolfe gushed about the four-legged champion.

"He’s a wonderful ambassador for the breed," Wolfe said. "Lepshi aces the breed’s trademark ground-covering trot."

He continued, "He loves everybody."

This marked the first year that the bracco Italiano breed could compete in the competition. Lepshi and eight other braccos were part of the inaugural group, who showed off their talents during this year's prestigious competition.

According to the American Kennel Club, the bracco Italiano "is one of the oldest of the pointing breeds. It was introduced into the United States in the 1990s and has remained true to its heritage as a versatile gun dog. It is gentle in the home and tireless in the field. Tough and adapted to all types of hunting, the Bracco Italiano is reliable, intelligent, docile and easy to train. He has a powerful appearance, with lean limbs, well-developed muscles and a sculpted head. In English, he is the Italian Pointing Dog."

In 2020, McGraw introduced the world to two of his braccos.

"Caesar and Stromboli... Lovin life!!!," the "Standing Room Only" singer captioned the video of the two dogs playfully fighting over a stick.

