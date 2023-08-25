Tim McGraw on New Faith Hill-Inspired Song 'Her,' Reflects on 26 Years of Marriage (Exclusive)
Tim McGraw is opening up about the love of his life -- his wife Faith Hill -- and his new song all about her, appropriately titled "Her."
ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke to McGraw, who recently announced his Standing Room Only Tour, and he shared Hill's reaction to the beautiful tune.
"Oh, she loves it!" McGraw said, beaming. "She makes me play it all the time... I've had enough of it, I don't wanna hear it, [but] she loves it!"
And it was love at first listen for Hill. McGraw recalled, "She loved it so much. She goes, 'This is about me right?' I go, 'Yeah, of course! Of course! You're the her."
The pair have been married for 27 years now, and the two are as adorable and flirty as ever. Back in June, when McGraw first announced his new album, Hill shared a photo of her husband's image on the cover, which she captioned, "Can you be any hotter?"
The couple share three daughters -- Gracie, 26, Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 21 -- who have all left the house in recent years. When asked if they like living together as empty-nesters, McGraw quipped, "We are enjoying it, yes."
The country singer explained how he's felt their love grow deeper more and more each year, and expressed, "I mean, I can't imagine it any other way."
McGraw also had a lot of praise for his wife and their kids when it came to their vocal talent, joking that he's "the worst singer" in the family.
"All three of them are great singers," he said of his daughters. ""I'd love to do a song with all five of us at some point. I talk about it all the time and they're like, 'I ain't gonna sing with you, Dad.'"
"Maybe I'll talk them into it. Maybe they'll sort of grow out of that phase a little bit where they don't want to sing with me. They'll sing with Mom, but I'm probably not up to par with the rest of the them," he said. "I'm the worst singer in the family. It's true. I'm pretty good, but I'm the worst singer in the family."
McGraw's new album, Standing Room Only, was released on August 25. His Standing Room Only Tour will kick off March 14, 2024, in Jacksonville, Florida.
