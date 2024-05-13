Apple finally released new iPads during its Let Loose event on May 7. The newest iPad Air now comes equipped with an M2 chip, while the iPad Pro marks the debut of the new M4 chip.

As a result of the new models' announcement, we're seeing amazing deals on Apple's previous-gen iPads. It's hard to find a tablet out there today that's better than Apple’s iPad, and now, you can get one for cheaper than ever. The M1 iPad Air is on sale for just $399 right now. This iPad deal at Amazon brings the iPad Air down its lowest price yet.

Powered by the M1 processor, the fifth generation iPad Air offers lightning-fast performance for much less money than the cheapest iPad Pro. Right now, Amazon is offering $150 off the regular price of $599, which is a 25% discount. You can choose between space gray and purple models to save on your favorite hue.

The M1 is the same chip that powers Apple’s Mac and MacBook lineup, which means you’re getting powerful performance in a slim tablet. This iPad Air has a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display that delivers an immersive viewing experience. Other key features include a USB-C port, all-day battery life, wireless charging and support for the Apple Pencil — making the tablet perfect for students and artists.

A 12MP Wide back camera and new 12MP ultra wide front camera with Center Stage allows for top-notch video calls. As with all Amazon deals, they can be gone in the blink of an eye, so we recommend acting fast to score unbeatable savings on the iPad Air. This week's iPad sales don't stop here. Check out all the best iPad deals available on Amazon now.

