The official first day of summer is still a couple weeks away, but temperatures are already expected to soar into the triple digits in some cities. Whether you plan to spend your summer at the beach, hiking all day or just hanging out in your own backyard, an icy cold beverage is key for keeping yourself cool and hydrated.

Yeti makes some of the best water bottles, coolers and tumblers that are built to last. Right now, the beloved brand is offering 20% off its Camp Green seasonal color collection.

Shop the YETI Sale

Perfect for anyone who loves camping, Yeti's limited-edition Camp Green colorway resembles a camouflage-like green. Some of the more popular pieces in this Yeti sale include the Rambler tumblers and Roadie wheeled coolers. With prices starting at just $20, we recommend scoring your summer essentials or Father's Day gifts quickly because the deals are only available while supplies last and some items have already some out.

Just because this summer will have us sweating, that doesn't mean our drinks have to as well. Yeti products are designed to be sweat proof, so you don't have to worry about condensation making your drink slip out of your hands. Keep reading to shop all the best Yeti deals before this limited-edition Camp Green color is gone for good.

Best Yeti Deals

Shop even more Father’s Day gift ideas in our 2024 Father’s Day Gift Guide.

RELATED CONTENT: