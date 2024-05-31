Shop
The Best Amazon Deals on Air Purifiers: Save on Dyson, Levoit, Honeywell, Shark and More

Dyson Air Purifier
Dyson
By Lauren Gruber
Updated: 8:26 AM PDT, May 31, 2024

Get through spring allergy season with the best deals on top-rated air purifiers.

If you suffer from seasonal allergies or asthma, Amazon is the perfect place to find a great deal on the best air purifiers while allergy season is in full effect. The 2024 season kicked off especially early and is expected to last longer. Improving your indoor air quality is always a good idea, especially if you've been sneezing and rubbing your eyes all month.

Air purifiers act as filtration systems using a HEPA filter that can combat everything from viruses and airborne particles and bacteria, to allergens, pollen and other air pollutants throughout the home. They clean and cycle air throughout any space efficiently and quietly.

Whether you need an air purifier for a large living room or a small bedroom, we've found the best Amazon deals to help you breathe easier, keep your home clean and keep those allergens out. Top-rated brands like Dyson, Honeywell and Levoit are currently on sale for up to 50% off. There are tons of different options for cleaner air, so you can find one that’s right for your living space. 

Ahead, shop all of the best Amazon deals on air purifiers for filtered and cleaner air at home.

Best Air Purifier Deals for Large Rooms

Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 TP10

Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 TP10
Amazon

Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 TP10

The Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 purifying fan automatically senses, captures and traps pollutants. Air Multiplier technology circulates purified air throughout the whole room.

$430 $299

Shop Now

Afloia Air Purifier

Afloia Air Purifier
Amazon

Afloia Air Purifier

Eliminate 99.99% of dust, pollen, pet dander and more with this Afloia air purifier that can filter an 880-square-foot room in an hour. It features three different speed options and three timer settings

$115 $64

WITH COUPON

Shop Now

LEVOIT Air Purifiers for Home Large Room Bedroom

LEVOIT Air Purifiers for Home Large Room Bedroom
Amazon

LEVOIT Air Purifiers for Home Large Room Bedroom

Clean the air within any large space as this air purifier is best for up to 1110 sq ft.

$140 $110

Shop Now

AROEVE Air Purifiers for Large Room

AROEVE Air Purifiers for Large Room
Amazon

AROEVE Air Purifiers for Large Room

This compact and easy-to-use air purifier features a UV treatment technology that purifies the air twice. 

$120 $70

With Coupon

Shop Now

GermGuardian Air Purifier with Genuine HEPA 13 Pet Pure Filter

GermGuardian Air Purifier with Genuine HEPA 13 Pet Pure Filter
Amazon

GermGuardian Air Purifier with Genuine HEPA 13 Pet Pure Filter

The GermGuardian gets rid of germs and airborne viruses using UV-C light while trapping allergens with a HEPA filter.

$150 $88

Shop Now

PuroAir HEPA 14 Air Purifier

PuroAir HEPA 14 Air Purifier
Amazon

PuroAir HEPA 14 Air Purifier

The highly rated PuroAir HEPA 14 Air Purifier can capture allergens, dust, smoke, odors, pet hair, dander and air pollutants.

$199 $139

With Coupon

Shop Now

Best Air Purifier Deals for Small Rooms

Honeywell AllergenPlus HEPA Tower Air Purifier

Honeywell AllergenPlus HEPA Tower Air Purifier
Amazon

Honeywell AllergenPlus HEPA Tower Air Purifier

With three levels of cleaning power, the Honeywell AllergenPlus HEPA Tower Air Purifier effectively captures dust, pollen, pet dander and dust mite debris.

$100 $70

Shop Now

Coway Airmega True HEPA Purifier

Coway Airmega True HEPA Purifier
Amazon

Coway Airmega True HEPA Purifier

This energy star-certified purifier targets the removal of dander, smoke and other harmful airborne particles.

$230 $178

Shop Now

Levoit Air Purifier, Smart WiFi Alexa Control

Levoit Air Purifier, Smart WiFi Alexa Control
Amazon

Levoit Air Purifier, Smart WiFi Alexa Control

Tackle any pesky allergies with one of the most popular air purifiers on the market — known for helping to target smoke, dust mites and other larger particles within the home.

$90 $76

Shop Now

Shark HP102 Clean Sense Air Purifier

Shark HP102 Clean Sense Air Purifier
Amazon

Shark HP102 Clean Sense Air Purifier

This purifier from Shark features Clean Sense IQ and a 3-stage True HEPA filtration with odor protection to tackle pet dander and other air pollutants in rooms up to 500 square feet.

$180 $150

Shop Now

Medify MA-15 Air Purifier

Medify MA-15 Air Purifier
Amazon

Medify MA-15 Air Purifier

The Medify MA-15 has an interactive touch display so that you can seamlessly change its settings and adjust the amount of noise it emits.

$82 $60

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

