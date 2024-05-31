Get through spring allergy season with the best deals on top-rated air purifiers.
If you suffer from seasonal allergies or asthma, Amazon is the perfect place to find a great deal on the best air purifiers while allergy season is in full effect. The 2024 season kicked off especially early and is expected to last longer. Improving your indoor air quality is always a good idea, especially if you've been sneezing and rubbing your eyes all month.
Air purifiers act as filtration systems using a HEPA filter that can combat everything from viruses and airborne particles and bacteria, to allergens, pollen and other air pollutants throughout the home. They clean and cycle air throughout any space efficiently and quietly.
Whether you need an air purifier for a large living room or a small bedroom, we've found the best Amazon deals to help you breathe easier, keep your home clean and keep those allergens out. Top-rated brands like Dyson, Honeywell and Levoit are currently on sale for up to 50% off. There are tons of different options for cleaner air, so you can find one that’s right for your living space.
Ahead, shop all of the best Amazon deals on air purifiers for filtered and cleaner air at home.
Best Air Purifier Deals for Large Rooms
Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 TP10
The Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 purifying fan automatically senses, captures and traps pollutants. Air Multiplier technology circulates purified air throughout the whole room.
Afloia Air Purifier
Eliminate 99.99% of dust, pollen, pet dander and more with this Afloia air purifier that can filter an 880-square-foot room in an hour. It features three different speed options and three timer settings
LEVOIT Air Purifiers for Home Large Room Bedroom
Clean the air within any large space as this air purifier is best for up to 1110 sq ft.
AROEVE Air Purifiers for Large Room
This compact and easy-to-use air purifier features a UV treatment technology that purifies the air twice.
GermGuardian Air Purifier with Genuine HEPA 13 Pet Pure Filter
The GermGuardian gets rid of germs and airborne viruses using UV-C light while trapping allergens with a HEPA filter.
PuroAir HEPA 14 Air Purifier
The highly rated PuroAir HEPA 14 Air Purifier can capture allergens, dust, smoke, odors, pet hair, dander and air pollutants.
Best Air Purifier Deals for Small Rooms
Honeywell AllergenPlus HEPA Tower Air Purifier
With three levels of cleaning power, the Honeywell AllergenPlus HEPA Tower Air Purifier effectively captures dust, pollen, pet dander and dust mite debris.
Coway Airmega True HEPA Purifier
This energy star-certified purifier targets the removal of dander, smoke and other harmful airborne particles.
Levoit Air Purifier, Smart WiFi Alexa Control
Tackle any pesky allergies with one of the most popular air purifiers on the market — known for helping to target smoke, dust mites and other larger particles within the home.
Shark HP102 Clean Sense Air Purifier
This purifier from Shark features Clean Sense IQ and a 3-stage True HEPA filtration with odor protection to tackle pet dander and other air pollutants in rooms up to 500 square feet.
Medify MA-15 Air Purifier
The Medify MA-15 has an interactive touch display so that you can seamlessly change its settings and adjust the amount of noise it emits.
