It's almost here! The fifth season of Insecure is finally on its way, and while there may be an Insecure spinoff series or movie in the works, you certainly won't want to miss Issa Rae saying her final farewell to her awkward, hilarious and beloved Issa Dee.

This season will see the return of Jay Ellis and Yvonne Orji to bid farewell to Lawrence and Molly, and to resolve the cliffhangers that viewers were left with from the shocking season four finale. Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales, and Alexander Hodge are all also slated to return this season. The fifth and final season of Insecure will debut on Sunday, Oct. 24 on HBO and HBO Max.

Season 4 of Insecure left fans totally gobsmacked with its unexpected twists. Issa must decide if her and Lawrence’s relationship is still worth fighting for after he learns that his ex is pregnant with his child. Meanwhile after falling out, Molly and Issa both have epiphanies about their friendship and are (hopefully) on the Path towards reconciliation. The coming season will focus on Lawrence having a child, Issa and Molly’s friendship, and Molly’s relationship status. Rae spoke to ET about saying goodbye to the show, admitting that she’s been preparing for this final farewell for quite some time.

"I've been wrapping my head around this since candidly, season 3. But I'm so grateful to be able to play this character, who is obviously a version of me, and in the same way that I want this character to grow, I want to be able to grow too. So I think that's what comes with it -- I've played her for a long time, and I have so much more that I want to do." Rae released a teaser for the upcoming season on Sept 2. And it looks like fans are in for quite a treat.

Looks like a final season you won’t want to miss! Here’s everything you need to know on how to watch Insecure season 5.

When will Insecure season 5 come out? Season 5 of Insecure will premiere on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.

How can I watch Insecure season 5? Season 5 of Insecure will be available to watch on HBO and HBO Max.

Season 5 of 'Insecure' will be available on HBO Max. An HBO Max subscription has two tiers, an ad-free tier for $15 monthly or $150 annually, or an ad-based plan for $10 monthly or $100 annually.

Hulu subscribers can add HBO Max to their subscription for an extra $15 monthly, and gain access to all HBO Max content, including 'Insecure' along with popular HBO Max shows such as 'The Flight Attendant,' 'Succession' and 'The White Lotus.' Hulu subscribers can also try the HBO Max add-on free for 7 days.

