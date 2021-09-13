'Succession' Gets Season 3 Premiere Date
Golden Globes 2020: Why 'Succession's Brian Cox Apologized For W…
Kourtney Kardashian Debuts Dramatic Haircut, Travis Barker Reacts
Tia Mowry Gives Disappointing Updates on 'Sister, Sister' and 'T…
Cesar Milan Reflects on Friendship with Jada Pinkett Smith and T…
Dr. Phil Talks ‘House Calls’ and Celebrating 45 Years of Marriag…
Watch 'Making It's Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman Battle in a 'Pu…
Why Kelly Clarkson Is 'Not Happy' About Paying $150,000 in Spous…
‘Stand by Me’ Cast Recalls Filming Iconic Scenes and Becoming Re…
Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant, Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz Spark D…
Inside Jada Pinkett Smith’s Decision to Start a Tattoo Sleeve
Alex Rodriguez Talks Moving Forward After 'Incredible' Past 5 Ye…
RuPaul Reveals New Madame Tussauds Wax Figure Out of Drag (Exclu…
Alex Rodriguez on Bringing His Entrepreneurial Spirit to ‘Be the…
Ariana Grande Responds After Selena Gomez Sings Her Song
‘Shang-Chi’: Meng’er Zhang Praises Simu Liu and Awkwafina for Su…
Jennifer Lopez Buys Sentimental Gifts for Ben Affleck's Daughter…
Simu Liu on ‘Shang-Chi’s Historic Casting and Reacts to ‘Interes…
‘Messyness’ Stars Snooki and Tori Spelling Reflect on Their Own …
‘Naked and Afraid of Love’s Brittany and Bennett Tease Possible …
Season 3 of Succession is almost here! After being delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, the HBO series has set its return for Oct. 17, the network announced on Monday.
Fans have been anxiously awaiting the news season, after the season 2 finale saw Kendall (Jeremy Strong) giving a scathing press conference that exposed Logan (Brian Cox) and threatened his position as both CEO and patriarch. According to HBO, after being ambushed, Logan is "in a perilous position, scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances. Tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war."
Adding to the drama are Roy siblings Connor (Alan Ruck), Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin), as well as Logan’s current wife, Marcia (Hiam Abbass), cousin, Greg (Nicholas Braun), Shiv’s husband, Tom (Matthew Macfadyen), and Connor’s girlfriend, Willa Ferreyra (Justine Lupe).
Until season 3 arrives next month, check out the teaser below.
Season 3 of Successionpremieres Sunday, Oct. 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO, and will be available to stream on HBO Max.
RELATED CONTENT:
Sanaa Lathan Talks 'Hit & Run' and Joining 'Succession' Season 3
'Succession' Season 3 Drops First Teaser Ahead of Fall Premiere
'Succession' Season 3 Adds Alexander Skarsgård and Adrien Brody