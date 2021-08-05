How to Watch 'The Suicide Squad' on HBO Max and in Theaters

The highly anticipated follow-up to 2016's hit anti-superhero flick is finally here with The Suicide Squad. Returning characters include fan-favorites like Harley Quinn and Captain Boomerang -- along with the introduction of a few fresh faces in Bloodsport and Peacemaker. With this action-packed film, fans can once again enjoy watching the merry misadventures of their beloved band of misfits.

The movie's all-star cast includes A-List actors like Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Viola Davis, Nathan Fillion, Pete Davidson and Joel Kinnaman, among so many others.

The Suicide Squad is directed and written by James Gunn -- the same mastermind behind films like Avengers: Endgame, Guardians of the Galaxy and Scooby Doo.

Here are all the details on how, when and where to watch The Suicide Squad.

When does The Suicide Squad come out? The film's theatrical release is Friday, August 6, but beginning Thursday, August 5 at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET, viewers can also stream The Suicide Squad on HBO Max for a limited time. (The movie is only streaming on HBO Max until Sept. 5.)

Where can I watch in theaters? Fandango's website will direct you to a theater showing The Suicide Squad, though accessibility may vary based on COVID-19 restrictions in your area. (Some theaters also allow you to reserve an entire theater for a private screening.) To make it the safest experience possible, follow all local guidelines and health restrictions.

How to watch on HBO Max: You'll need to subscribe to HBO Max, though the film will be available at no extra cost to subscribers. Visit HBOMax.com to sign up for plans starting at $9.99/month. If you already had HBO before HBO Max launched, it's possible you already have access. Visit HBO Max's website for full details.

Which devices can I watch HBO Max on? Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Android, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, PS4, PS5, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, XBox One or XBox XS, as well as iPads, iPhones and Androids.

