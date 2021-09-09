If that unforgettable video of Oscar Isaac kissing Jessica Chastain’s arm at the Venice Film Festival hasn’t convinced you of their undeniably electric chemistry, their new HBO series, Scenes from a Marriage, most definitely will.

Scenes from a Marriage is an adaptation of the classic Ingmar Bergman miniseries by the same name. The limited-series comes out on Sept. 12 and will also feature Nicole Beharie, Corey Stoll, Tovah Feldshuh, Maury Ginsberg, Lily Jane, Sunita Mani, Susan Pourfar, Daniella Rabbani, Shirley Rumierk, Tre Ryder and Gwyneth Anne Trumbore. It will air live on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

A modern adaptation of the classic Swedish series, Hagai Levi’s Scenes from a Marriage will re-examine the same issues tackled in the original, including love, desire, marriage, hatred and divorce. Chastain and Isaac play a married couple, Jonathan, a passive philosophy professor, and Mira, an ambitious tech executive. Their raw and rocky relationship is chronicled throughout the series, from a point where they viewed their relationship as unbreakable, to past their breaking point. The recently released trailer teases at just how much angst is packed into this compelling, can't-miss series.

“It's really about two people who I think really desperately, madly love each other. And are fighting through all the constraints they've put upon themselves.” Isaac explained to ET, “You get to see them go through that really epic journey, but in the scale that we all can be familiar with, which is inside a house, inside rooms with the person that you love.”

You’ll definitely want to watch the electrifying chemistry, heartache and overall exploration of love in all its forms in this new HBO limited-series. Here’s everything you need to know on how to watch Scenes from a Marriage.

When does Scenes from a Marriage come out? The HBO limited-series will premiere on Sept. 12 at 9 p.m. ET, with one-hour episodes dropping weekly until Oct. 10.

Where can I watch Scenes from a Marriage?Scenes from a Marriage will premiere on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max.

HBO Max HBO Max HBO Max Stream ‘Scenes from a Marriage’ along with hundreds of hours of content, including Oscar Isaac’s six-part miniseries ‘Show Me a Hero’. An HBO Max subscription has two tiers, an ad-free tier for $15 monthly or $150 annually, or an ad-based plan for $10 monthly or $100 annually. Sign Up

Hulu with HBO Max Hulu Hulu with HBO Max Hulu subscribers can easily add HBO Max to their subscription for an extra $15 monthly, and gain access to all HBO Max content, including ‘Scenes from a Marriage’ along with popular HBO Max shows such as ‘The Flight Attendant,’ ‘Succession’ and ‘The White Lotus.’ Hulu subscribers can also try the HBO Max add-on free for 7 days, so you can check out the first episode of Scenes from a Marriage risk-free. Sign Up

