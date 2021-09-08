Fantasy fans, get ready, because Amazon Prime Video’s foray into the epic world of fantasy series is beginning. On top of their upcoming Lord of the Rings series, The Wheel of Time will be coming to Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 19.

The Wheel of Time, based on the popular novel series of the same name, is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television. The show will star Golden Globe-winning actress Rosamund Pike, with Josha Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, Zoë Robins, Barney Harris and Madeleine Madden alongside her. The Wheel of Time will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video this November at no additional cost to subscribers.

Sign Up

The first season of Amazon's The Wheel of Time is based on the events of the first book in the series, The Eye of the World. The season will follow Moiraine, who belongs to a powerful all-female organization in a world where she and other select women possess magical powers. Moiraine must embark on a vast adventure with five young men and women to discover which of them is prophesied to be the “Dragon” Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity. Along the way, the group explores their sprawling world, which serves as the backdrop for the 14 remaining books in the series, and as the visually-stunning trailer reveals, the group’s world is filled with danger lurking in every corner.

"Whatever happens now, there's no turning back," Moiraine warns.

Game of Thrones, Westworld and Lord of the Ringsfanatics alike will not want to miss out on this epic, fantastical series. Here’s everything you need to know on how to watch The Wheel of Time.

Amazon Prime Video

When will The Wheel of Time come out? The fantasy series’ first three episodes will premiere on Nov. 19, 2021. After that, episodes of The Wheel of Time will be released weekly.

Where to watch The Wheel of Time:The Wheel of Time will be available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video at no extra cost beyond the $9 and up monthly subscription fee. Amazon Prime Video subscribers can also access hundreds of hours of other action and fantasy content, including The Tomorrow War,Good Omens and the Emmy-Nominated superhero series, The Boys. Amazon Prime Video also offers a 30-day free trial, so when the time comes, you can catch the first few episodes of The Wheel of Time risk-free.

Sign Up



RELATED CONTENT:

How to Watch 'The Suicide Squad' Online or in Theaters

What's New on Paramount Plus in September

How to Watch ‘Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’

What's New on Amazon Prime Video This Month

How to Watch Nicole Kidman's New Show 'Nine Perfect Strangers'

What's New on Peacock in September: How to Watch 'Days of Our Lives'

How to Watch ‘The Morning Show’

What's New on Disney Plus

How to Watch ‘Only Murders in the Building’

How to Watch 'Cinderella'



