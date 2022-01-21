Original Matrix stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are back in The Matrix Resurrections. Nearly 20 years after Neo first chose the red pill, the newest chapter in his journey is set to begin. The newest Matrix film brings on a new star-studded cast that, alongside its original stars, will include Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jonathan Groff.

The Matrix Resurrections once again comes from Lana Wachowski, who wrote and directed the first three films in the franchise alongside her sister, Lilly, who will not be returning to the franchise. The fourth Matrix film premiered in December, but tonight is your last opportunity to watch it at home for months as it leaves HBO Max.

Watch Now

The fourth film in the series seems to pick back up inside the blue-pilled version of the Matrix, with Neo re-introduced as Thomas A. Anderson. Thomas has been having dreams "that weren't just dreams" and soon enough, he's crossing paths with Trinity. The pair are swiftly thrust back into the slo-mo, sci-fi, bullet-stopping action of the previous chapters in their story.

As Jonathan Groff’s character puts it in the trailer, “After all these years, to be going back to where it all started -- back to the Matrix."

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch The Matrix 4, The Matrix Resurrections.

Warner Bros. Pictures

When will The Matrix 4 come out?The Matrix Resurrections premiered on Dec. 22, 2021.

How can I watch The Matrix 4?The Matrix Resurrections is available to see in theaters and is streaming exclusively on HBO Max for a one-month period. You can subscribe to HBO Max for $15 monthly or $150 annually to watch the fourth Matrix film from the comfort of your own living room until Jan. 22, 2022.

Watch Now



