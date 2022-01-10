Looking for something to watch on Disney+? Look no further than Eternals, this is one Marvel movie you won't want to miss. Last year was a big year for Marvel with the release of Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and now, Eternals. The superhero film premiered exclusively in theaters back in November, but the star-packed roster of new Eternals characters are now coming to Disney+ this week. The film is sure to please everyone in the family, which, we know is no easy feat.

Directed by the Academy-Award winning Nomadland’sChloé Zhao, the film boasts a cast featuring Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Lia McHugh and Don Lee. Eternals will make its streaming debut on Disney+ Jan. 12.

The film picks up after half the population returns in Avengers: Endgame. The collective energy of the restored population ends up being the catalyst for what the Eternals-- an immortal alien race tasked with protecting humanity-- call the “emergence,” AKA the return of their mortal enemies. This long-disbanded team of heroes must reunite to save humanity in typical MCU fashion, only this time, it’s Zhao’s cinematic universe, and these new characters are just living in it.

Fans can refresh their memory or catch up on the lead up to Eternals and watch Avengers: Endgame streaming now on Disney+.

Marvel lovers, Zhao fans and Kumail Nanjiani enthusiasts alike definitely won’t want to miss the latest addition to the wonderful world of Marvel. Here’s everything you need to know about how to stream Eternals.

When does Eternals come out?Eternals premiered in theaters on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. But fans and Disney+ subscribers can stream this chapter of the MCU this week.

Where can I watch Eternals? Much like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Disney’s Eternals first premiered exclusively in theaters, but is set to land on Disney+ on January 12, 2022.

How to catch up on Marvel films: MCU fans can catch up on previous chapters of the superhero-laden story on Disney+, with films such as Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, Black Widow, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Guardians of the Galaxy and more available to stream.

