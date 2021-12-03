John Cena's superhero series, Peacemaker, has a premiere date and an official trailer. After HBO Max previously announced during Saturday's virtual DC FanDome event that the upcoming drama will launch Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, the platform shared an in-depth look at Cena's return as the titular character, which he originated in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad movie.

The DC series continues exploring the story of 2021 film's fan-favorite character, who is described by HBO Max as "a vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it." Joining the actor are Danielle Brooks as Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Jennifer Holland as Harcourt, Steve Agee as Economos, Chukwudi Iwuji as Murn and Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith.

Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directed five -- including the premiere episode. Additionally, Gunn, Peter Safran and Matt Miller serve as executive producers on the series, with Cena as co-executive producer.

Peacemaker debuts Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 with three episodes on HBO Max followed by one episode weekly through Feb. 17.

