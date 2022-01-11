Golden Globe–Winning Movies and TV Shows 2022 to Watch Now

The 2022 Golden Globe Awards were anything but traditional. Unlike previous years when Hollywood's biggest stars would gather for a swanky evening at the Beverly Hills Hotel to celebrate some of the top achievements in television and film, this year's ceremony was more muted, with award winners being announced via a private ceremony and revealed to the general public on Twitter.

While viewers might not have been able to see their favorite stars and creators take home Golden Globe Awards in real time, they can still celebrate the stunning work seen across cinemas, television screens and streaming platforms throughout this past year -- and all within the comforts of their home, too.

From A-list-led blockbusters to underground indie films, sweet animated flicks, cult-favorite TV shows and more, here's how to watch some of the top movies and TV shows that won big at this year's 2022 Golden Globe Awards.

Looking for even more to binge this January? Check out the best TV and movies to stream this week -- including the long-awaited second season of Euphoria and Disney+'s newest series, The Book of Boba Fett.

Succession

HBO

Succession continues to be one of the most dominant shows on television -- and its track record for taking home some of the biggest awards each season proves the series really is just as popular among critics as it is with audiences. The HBO dramedy follows the dynamics of a family (not-so-subtly based on the Murdochs) as they navigate the business of media, power and life in the limelight. This year, Succession took home Golden Globe Awards for Best Television Drama Series, Best Actor in a Television Drama and Best Supporting Actress in a Television Drama.

Watch on HBO Max

Ted Lasso

Apple TV+

AppleTV+ really scored big with Ted Lasso. The comedy-drama follows its title character, Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) as he translates his coaching talents from a small, American football stage to a professional football club in England. Sudeikis took home the 2022 Golden Globe award for Best Actor in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy) in a category that was stacked with other big-name stars like Steve Martin, Martin Short, Anthony Anderson and Nicholas Hoult.

Watch on AppleTV+

Encanto

Walt Disney Animation Studios

This musical fantasy from Walt Disney Animation Studios introduces viewers to the Madrigals, a family that resides in the isolated, Colombian mountains of Encanto -- a magical place known for its powers to bestow a unique gift upon every child (all except Mirabel). This sweet flick offers a lesson in destiny, and won the 2022 Golden Globe Award for Best Animated Motion Picture.

Watch on Disney+

Being the Ricardos

Prime Video

Being the Ricardos gives audiences a glimpse of all the antics that went on behind the scenes of one of America's most beloved TV shows in the '50s -- I Love Lucy. Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman take on the role of Hollywood's original power couple, portraying the famed Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz -- which Kidman earned a Golden Globe Award for as Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama.

Watch on Prime Video

Dopesick

Hulu

The Michael Keaton-led miniseries Dopesick gives audiences an unprecedented glimpse into the severity of America's opioid crisis, in a way that's both informational and engaging. The Hulu drama earned Keaton a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Limited Series, and also boasts a supporting cast of Peter Sarsgaard, Will Poulter, Kaitlyn Dever, Rosario Dawson and more.

Watch on Hulu

Mare of Easttown

HBO

Kate Winslet continued her winning streak for Mare of Easttown after she picked up the award for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television at the 2022 Golden Globe Awards. The HBO drama (which Winslet also won an Emmy for) follows a police investigator in Pennsylvania as she unravels the case of a brutal murder -- and battles her own demons throughout the investigation.

Watch on HBO Max

Hacks

HBO Max

Let's hear it for Hacks. The comedy-drama series from HBO tells the story of the iconic Las Vegas comic Deborah Vance (played by Jean Smart) and the quirky mentorship she forms with a punchy, 25-year-old comedy writer. The series has quickly taken TV by storm, and just earned two Golden Globe Awards -- one for Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy) and another for Smart as Best Actress in a Television Series.

Watch on HBO Max

Pose

FX

New York's underground ball culture is on its full, ferocious display in Pose -- and television is absolutely better for it. The neon-drenched, dance musical series explores the emerging segments of New York society in the '80s, and boasts a show-stopping cast that includes Billy Porter, Indya Moore and Mj Rodriguez -- now a newly minted Golden Globe Award winner for Best Actress in a Drama Television Series and the first transgender actress to ever win a Golden Globe.

Watch on Netflix

The Underground Railroad

Amazon

Set in the 19th century South, The Underground Railroad is a historical drama from director Barry Jenkins that tells the story of a young woman named Cora as she escapes her slave catcher and embarks on a journey toward freedom. The series (now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video) won the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.

Watch on Prime Video

No Time to Die

United Artists Releasing

Daniel Craig makes his return as the inimitable James Bond in No Time to Die -- though in this flick, Bond's mission revolves around rescuing a kidnapped scientist and navigating a dangerous new technology along the way. With a cast rounded out by stars like Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux and Ana de Armas, this latest installment in the Bond saga promises action-packed sequences and a killer soundtrack -- including the "No Time to Die" track by Billie Eilish, which won the 2022 Golden Globe for Best Original Song.

Watch on Prime Video

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Movies and TV Shows to Stream This Week

2022 Golden Globes: The Complete Winners List

Golden Globes, GRAMMY Awards and More: Everything You Need to Know About the 2022 Awards Season

Mj Rodriguez Makes History As First Trans Actress To Win Golden Globe

How to Watch Super Bowl 2022: Date, Streaming, Halftime Show and More

The Best Movies of 2021 and Where They Are Streaming