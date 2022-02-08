As Hollywood and the rest of the world continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, it's time once again to shuffle awards season around, as the powers that be determine the safest way to honor the year's best in film, television, music and more.

Between postponed ceremonies and the dwindling possibility of in-person acceptance speeches, this year is shaping up to be just as confusing as the last -- if not more so! After the last year saw fans joyfully returning to live concerts and movie theaters, many of the major awards shows had planned live shows with in-person audiences. However, with COVID numbers on the rise again, some ceremonies are getting delayed and modified to account for safety protocols.

Below, ET has your handy awards season calendar to keep you up to date as we learn more about what's to come for the Oscars, Golden Globes, GRAMMYs, BAFTA Awards and more.

Golden Globes

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

When: Sunday, Jan. 9

Where: The Beverly Hilton Hotel

Winners: Check out the complete list.

After a year of controversy over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's membership and nominations process, the Golden Globes looked a bit different this year. The HFPA announced just days ahead of the scheduled ceremony that the Globes -- traditionally, the kickoff moment of awards season -- will be held with no audience and no red carpet. Only "select members and grantees" of the HFPA will be in attendance, under strict COVID protocols.

NBCUniversal previously announced that they would not be airing the ceremony, and the HFPA later clarified that this year's Globes would not be televised or livestreamed. Instead, winners were announced in real time on the Golden Globes website and social media pages.

Big film winners of the night included Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog, which took top honors in Best Motion Picture - Drama, Best Director and Best Supporting Actor for Kodi Smit-McPhee, and West Side Story, which won Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Actress for Rachel Zegler and Best Supporting Actress for Ariana DeBose.

On the TV side, Succession and Hacks were the top drama and comedy winners, respectively, with lead acting wins for Succession's Jeremy Strong, Pose's Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Hacks' Jean Smart and Ted Lasso's Jason Sudeikis.

GRAMMY Awards

DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images

When: Sunday, April 3

Where: MGM Grand in Las Vegas

Nominations: Check out the complete list.

Originally scheduled to take place Jan. 31 and hosted by Trevor Noah, the Recording Academy and CBS released a joint statement to ET in early January announcing a postponement due to COVID concerns.

"After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards show," the statement read. "The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority."

The GRAMMYs were ultimately rescheduled to Sunday, April 3 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, and are set to air live on CBS at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, as well as streaming live and on-demand on Paramount+.

This year, Jon Batiste leads the nominations with 11 nods, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and H.E.R. each earned eight, and Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo nabbed seven apiece.

NAACP Image Awards

Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

When: Saturday, Feb. 26

Where: TBD, Los Angeles and broadcast live on BET

Nominations: Check out the complete list.

The NAACP announced in November that their annual awards show, "recognized as the nation's preeminent multicultural awards show from an African American perspective," will be held in person on Saturday, Feb. 26, and broadcast live on BET.

The 53rd NAACP Image Awards is set to celebrate the outstanding achievements and performances of people of color across more than 80 competitive categories spanning film, television and streaming, music, literature, and podcasts.

"Black artists over the past year have not only showcased our history and uplifted values of progressive change, but have also redefined genres and brought our stories to the screen in so many creative ways," said Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP in a statement. "Now more than ever, we need Black voices to push the envelope, educate, and inspire audiences around the world. We're proud to once again provide a space that both elevates and celebrates these voices through the 53rd NAACP Image Awards."

This year's NAACP Image Awards class is even more of a star-studded list than ever, with nominations for everyone from Megan Thee Stallion to Jonathan Majors, Ariana DeBose, Marsai Martin, Denzel Washington and more. There are also plenty of sweet first-timers (William Jackson Harper earned a double nod for his roles in Love Life and The Underground Railroad) and a few startling omissions. (No love for RuPaul again?)

Winners will be revealed during the two-hour special, hosted by seven-time NAACP Image Awards winner Anthony Anderson, on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 8/7c on BET.

SAG Awards

John Sciulli/Getty Images for Turner

When: Sunday, Feb. 27

Where: Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, and broadcast live on TNT and TBS

Nominations: Check out the complete list.

Film Independent Spirit Awards

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

When: Sunday, March 6

Where: Santa Monica, California, and broadcast live on IFC

Nominations: TBD

BAFTA Awards

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

When: Sunday, March 13

Where: Royal Albert Hall, London

Nominations: See the complete list.

The Oscars

Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images

When: Sunday, March 27

Where: Dolby Theater, Hollywood, California, and broadcast live on ABC.

Nominations: See the complete list.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced last May that its 2022 Oscars would be a little later than usual -- just not as late as the 2021 COVID-delayed ceremony.

The ceremony is set to take place on Sunday, March 27, 2022, a month later than usual, in part to not conflict with coverage of the Winter Olympics, which take place in February.

The Oscars eligibility window will return to its standard Dec. 31 cutoff, although the Academy also announced streaming releases will continue to be eligible in 2022.

Full Calendar

JANUARY 2022

Jan. 9: Golden Globes

Jan. 11: NAACP Image Awards nominations announced

Jan. 12: Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations announced

Jan. 15: Oscars Governors Awards*

Jan. 27: Oscars nominations voting begins

*Governors Awards: The Academy released a statement indicating the Governors Awards will not be held in person on the originally announced date, and that updated plans would be announced in the weeks ahead.

FEBRUARY 2022

Feb. 1: Oscars nominations voting ends

Feb. 3: BAFTA Awards nominations announced

Feb. 8: Oscars nominations announced

Feb. 26: NAACP Image Awards

Feb. 27: Screen Actors Guild Awards

MARCH 2022

March 6: Film Independent Spirit Awards

March 7: Oscar nominees luncheon

March 9: Costume Designers Guild Awards

March 12: DGA Awards

March 13: BAFTA Awards

March 13: Critics Choice Awards

March 17-22: Final Oscars voting

March 19: PGA Awards

March 20: WGA Awards

March 27: Oscars

APRIL 2022

April 3: GRAMMY Awards

RELATED CONTENT:

2022 GRAMMY Awards Announce Rescheduled Date

2022 NAACP Image Awards Nominations: The Full List

Oscars Announce New Date for 2022 Ceremony

Related Gallery