Trevor Noah To Host 2022 GRAMMYs

Trevor Noah is returning to the GRAMMYs! On Wednesday, the Recording Academy and CBS announced that the comedian, who hosted the 2021 GRAMMY Awards, will return for next year's 64th annual ceremony.

"Trevor was amazing as our host for the 63rd GRAMMY Awards with praise from the music community, music fans and critics," said Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. "We're so excited to welcome Trevor back to the GRAMMYs stage and feel fortunate to once again have him hosting what we believe will be an unforgettable evening."

"Trevor brought his trademark talent and versatility to last March's GRAMMYs," agreed George Cheeks, President and CEO, CBS and Chief Content Officer, News & Sports, Paramount+. "And we can't wait for him to host the event on CBS and Paramount+ again this year."

The GRAMMY-nominated comedian reacted to news of his return on CBS Mornings, stating, "Why would I not want to do the GRAMMYs? First of all, it's a front-row ticket to the best music concert of all time."

Noah noted that he's hoping the 2022 ceremony will be "the full show," unlike the 2021 event, which had many restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was really fun. It was a great team. I was just lucky to be a part of it. I guess we had such a good time that we were like, 'Imagine if we had people there. How much more fun would we have had?'" the Daily Show star said. "... We're going to be back in 2022. Hopefully it's going to be the full show, everybody's gonna be there. We're excited to celebrate a record night, and I'm lucky to host."

EXCLUSIVE: @Trevornoah is returning to host the #Grammys on @CBS for the second time 🎶



He says making the decision to host was easy: “It’s a front-row ticket to the best music concert of all time.” pic.twitter.com/K7JH2oFVdn — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) December 1, 2021

As for the artists who will be honored at the ceremony, Jon Batiste leads the nominations with 11 nods, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and H.E.R. each earned eight, and Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo nabbed seven a piece.

The 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards will take place on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and broadcast live on CBS. Follow along at ETonline.com for everything you need to get ready for music's biggest night, including how to watch, GRAMMY performers and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

BTS Calls GRAMMY Nomination for 'Butter' a 'Huge Honor'

Lady Gaga Shares Sweet Message for Tony Bennett After 6 GRAMMY Noms

Jon Batiste Is 'Overwhelmed With Joy' Over His Amazing 11 GRAMMY Noms

2021 GRAMMYs Girl Power: Beyonce, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish Make Her-story This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery