2022 GRAMMY Awards Postponed Due to COVID Concerns

The 2022 GRAMMY Awards are being postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.
Scheduled to take place Jan. 31 and hosted by Trevor Noah, the Recording Academy and CBS released a joint statement to ET about the 64th annual awards ceremony no longer taking place at the end of the month.
"After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards show," the statement reads. "The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority."
"Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31 simply contains too many risks," it continues. "We look forward to celebrating Music's Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon."
The 2021 event was an in-person event, however, it also had many restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, Jon Batiste leads the nominations with 11 nods, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and H.E.R. each earned eight, and Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo nabbed seven apiece.
The GRAMMYs postponement comes after the Sundance Film Festival changed its in-person portion of its planned hybrid-style festival this year due to the Omicron surge. The Critics Choice Awards, the Palm Springs Festival and its awards portion were also canceled.
For more on the 2022 GRAMMYs, see below.
