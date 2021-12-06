Selena Gomez Says She 'Cried Like a Little Baby' After GRAMMY Nomination (Exclusive)
Selena Gomez couldn't be happier to be a GRAMMY-nominated artist.
The 29-year-old singer received her first GRAMMY Award nomination in the Best Latin Pop Album category for her Spanish-language EP, Revelación, last month. As she told ET's Matt Cohen, she "cried like a little baby" upon hearing the news.
"Thank you so much. I cried like a little baby. I was very excited," she said while promoting Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. "I worked really hard on that project, so it was a lovely surprise. I’m very excited!"
Gomez released her EP in March, after first dropping the emotional single "De Una Vez" and upbeat track "Baila Conmigo" featuring Rauw Alejandro in January. The Only Murders in the Building star -- who wrote all but one song on her seven-track EP -- previously opened up about how she was embracing her Latinx heritage with her first Spanish EP.
"This has been something I've wanted to do for 10 years, working on a Spanish project, because I'm so, so proud of my heritage, and just genuinely felt like I wanted this to happen," Gomez told Apple Music's Zane Lowe. "And it happened, and I feel like it's the perfect timing. Just with all the division in the world, there's something about Latin music that globally just makes people feel things, you know?"
In the meantime, when she's not promoting the latest Hotel Transylvania movie, she's getting ready for the holidays. The singer also touched on her Christmas traditions, sharing how "every year we do a white elephant and usually those are hilarious gifts."
"It just consists of adults playing with dumb toys and bunch of kids being happy," she continued. "And a lot of good food. I'm really looking forward to being with my family. It's been a busy year for me, so I'm excited."
Hotel Transylvania: Transformania starts streaming on Amazon Prime on Jan. 14.
