Selena Gomez Replies to Comment About Her Kidney Transplant After Posting a Joke About Drinking
Selena Gomez Apparently Suffered Life-Threatening Complication A…
Julia Roberts' 16-Year-Old Daughter Hazel Makes Her Red Carpet D…
Charli XCX Pokes Fun at Wardrobe Malfunction While Presenting Aw…
Inside Christopher Andersen’s Royal Tell-All Book: Biggest Bombs…
'90 Day Fiancé’ Stars Jenny and Sumit Are Married (Exclusive)
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Can’t Seem to Stop Kissing!
Common on ‘Never Have I Ever’ and Finding Love With Tiffany Hadd…
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Ariela Breaks Down in Tears During Confrontatio…
'The Voice's’ Wendy Moten Assures Fans She’s OK After Falling on…
Blue Ivy Crashes Beyonce and JAY-Z's Romantic Date
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Sumit Goes Behind Jenny’s Back and Sabotages Ma…
'Love Hard’s Heather McMahan on Enjoying Her Success (Exclusive)
John Travolta Is Very Proud of Daughter Ella's First Lead Movie …
Blake Shelton Reflects on 10 Years With ’The Voice’ After 500th …
'Ghosts' Sneak Peek: Pete Gets the Surprise of His (Undead) Life…
SAG Awards 2020: Rachel Brosnahan Talks Season 4 of 'The Marvelo…
'90 Day Fiancé': Kenny's Kids Oppose Him Adopting a Child With A…
'90 Day: The Single Life’: Stephanie Reveals Sexual Awakening Af…
Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson Cover Britney Spears, Celine Di…
Selena Gomez wasn't holding back.
TheOnly Murders in the Building star couldn't help but reply to a user who made a head-turning comment on her latest TikTok video. In the clip, Gomez, 29, reacts to a video of Dr. Dawn Bentel explaining "heavy" drinking.
"It’s a joke," Gomez captioned the post, which includes her making a variety of faces as the doctor shares facts about overdrinking.
"The CDC defines heavy drinking as 15 or more drinks a week for men," Dr. Dawn says. "And eight or more drinks per week for women."
In the comments, one user wrote: "So one of your best friends gives you her kidney and you continue to drink excessively. Damn Selena."
"It was a joke a**," Gomez replied.
The former Disney star underwent a kidney transplant in 2017 to combat lupus. She later revealed the donor was her friend and Grown-ish star, Francia Raisa.
Last year, Gomez's transplant was used as a joke in the Saved by the Bell reboot. A source told ET at the time that the singer wasn't amused by it. In one scene, two characters are seen arguing over who donated Gomez's kidney, mentioning Demi Lovato and Justin Bieber.
"Selena was really upset by the Saved by the Bell scene about her health and thought of it as bullying and offensive," the source said. "She felt as though her kidney transplant, and others who have gone through that, was used as a joke at her expense."
After outrage from fans, Peacock, NBCUniversal and the show’s executive producers apologized.
Raisa also reacted to the controversy on her Instagram Story, writing, "Some of the cast and producers have reached out to me personally to apologize for this and I truly appreciate that."
RELATED CONTENT:
'Saved By the Bell' Revival Removes Selena Gomez Jokes After Backlash
Francia Raisa Admits Selena Gomez Kidney Transplant Caused Her to 'Panic' at Times
Selena Gomez Found 'Saved by the Bell' Jokes 'Offensive,' Source Says
Related Gallery