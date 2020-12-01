The Saved By the Bell revival no longer features jokes about Selena Gomez.

The all-new Peacock series, which is a reimagining of the beloved '90s sitcom, has removed all references to the singer's kidney transplant following outrage from fans.

"We apologize. It was never our intention to make light of Selena's health," Peacock, NBC Universal and the show’s executive producers shared in a statement to ET on Saturday. "We have been in touch with her team and will be making a donation to her charity, The Selena Gomez Fund for Lupus Research at USC."

In case you missed it, "Respect Selena Gomez" began trending on Twitter over the weekend after a scene from the Saved By the Bell revival went viral. In the clip, two high school students are seen arguing over who they believed was the singer's kidney donor for her transplant.

"I know for a fact that Selena Gomez's kidney donor was Justin Bieber's mom. God, I wish that I had my phone so that I could prove it,” one character says, while the other replies, “Prove what? That you’re an idiot? It was Demi Lovato's kidney. They’re best friends, like you and I were."

Saved by the Bell, that's disgusting. Selena almost lost her life, jokes about her kidney transplant is NOT FUNNY. Respect Selena Gomez. pic.twitter.com/c8AZbsU1m0 — Selena Charts (@selenachartsbr) November 28, 2020

In another scene, graffiti reading, "Does Selena Gomez even have a kidney?" can be spotted on the wall in the background.

"Are you serious? This is so disgusting," one fan argued on Twitter. "The girl went through a life threatening surgery. in no way is this funny. @peacockTV RESPECT SELENA GOMEZ."

“does selena gomez even have a kidney?” are you serious? this is so disgusting. the girl went through a life threatening surgery. in no way is this funny. @peacockTV

RESPECT SELENA GOMEZ pic.twitter.com/ufY7wKmb6C — ame (@corneliasrare) November 28, 2020

As Gomez's fans know, the former Disney star really did undergo a kidney transplant in 2017 to combat her Lupus. She later revealed the donor was her friend and Grown-ish star Francia Raisa -- not the mother of her famous ex (Bieber) or Lovato.

"Some of the cast and producers have reached out to me personally to apologize for this and I truly appreciate that," Raisa shared on social media, after hearing about the episode. "But I do want to acknowledge that this public apology from the network should acknowledge the donors that could have been offended by this."

"It's not about me," she added. "It's about acknowledging the great role that donors play @nbc @peacocktv #savedbythebell."

